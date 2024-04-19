North Texas elementary student alleges assault by staff member; investigation ongoing

An elementary student at ILTexas Saginaw K-8, which is part of the International Leadership of Texas charter school network, reported an alleged assault by a staff member that happened on Monday and was reported to law enforcement and state officials.

A second-grader at the North Texas school said a staff member “grabbed him by the neck and shoved him into a wall,” according to the student and his mother who spoke anonymously to CBS News Texas.

School officials confirmed to the Star-Telegram that they are investigating an incident that happened on Monday and notified Child Protective Services and the Saginaw Police Department when it occurred; each entity has done its own reporting, according to school spokesperson Caitlin Madison.

“At ILTexas, the safety of our students, staff, and campus is our number one priority. Anytime there is an allegation or suspected incident where safety is in question, we take it seriously, and immediately conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the continued safety of our school community,” Madison said in a statement.

The staff member is on leave as the investigation is pending, Madison said.

