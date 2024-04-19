North Seattle ‘note job’ bank robberies connected to serial robbers

The Seattle Police Department is working with the FBI and are also asking for help from the public to identify multiple serial bank robbery suspects who are responsible for robberies in North Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department says ‘note job’ bank robberies have gone from nearly zero to becoming a weekly occurrence in the city.

In these robberies the suspects are walking into the banks and handing tellers threatening notes demanding money.

Today police released surveillance pictures hoping someone will know who these people are.



