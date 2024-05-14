North lane, exit ramp closed by crash on I-581 in Roanoke

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Transportation reports there is currently a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 581 North near mile marker 4.2 in Roanoke County.

The right northbound lane, shoulder, and entrance ramp are currently closed. Drivers can expect delays until further notice.

Photo Credit: VDOT

