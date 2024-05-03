North Jersey traffic - Construction on George Washington Bridge; road work on I-80

Scheduled construction, road work, utility work, overhead sign repair, drainage improvement and guard rail repairs will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington and Bayonne bridges; Interstates 80; U.S. highways 9W, 46 and 202; and state routes 10, 15, 17, 20, 23, 24 and 139.

NY/NJ Gotham has a game at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Rain on Sunday may cause dangerous road conditions. Motorists should drive with extra caution.

The Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament begins Monday at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton.

The Prudential Center hosts the Miku Expo concert on Tuesday.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Drainage improvement on Route 17 closes the right lane northbound near Moonachie Avenue in Carlstadt, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3; and southbound between Route 3 in Rutherford and Fern Avenue in Lyndhurst, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 3.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge closes the westbound left lane on the lower level, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 3; the eastbound right lane on the lower level, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 3; and three eastbound lanes on the upper level, 9 p.m. May 4 to 8 a.m. May 5. The entire lower level will be closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 3, and 11 p.m. May 4 to 8 a.m. May 5.

Utility work on Route 9W northbound closes the right lane near Palisades Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 3 and May 4.

Milling and paving on the Garden State Parkway northbound will close up to five lanes at the Bergen Toll Plaza and near exit 159 in Saddle Brook, and up to two lanes between exit 159 and exit 163 in Paramus, 8 p.m. May 3 to 8 a.m. May 4.

Deck work on Route 46 will close up to two eastbound lanes near the New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield Park, 9 p.m. May 3 to 6 a.m. May 4.

On I-95 , the northbound express lanes will be closed due to construction and sign work between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. May 4 to 4 a.m. May 5.

Daytime utility work will close various local roads in Tenafly and Englewood through May 10.

Essex County traffic

Guard rail repairs on Route 24 westbound closes the left lane between exits 8 and 7 in Millburn, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 3.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , construction, a traffic shift and sign work will close the eastern spur northbound between Newark and Ridgefield, 8 p.m. May 3 to 6 a.m. May 4, and 9 p.m. May 5 to 5 a.m. May 6. Deck work, guard rail repairs, milling and paving will close the outer roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. May 2 to 6 a.m. May 3.

Road work on I-280 westbound between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. May 3 to 10 a.m. May 4.

Construction on Route 27 southbound between Poinier Street and Route 22 in Newark, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., May 6 through May 11.

The Prudential Center hosts the Miku Expo concert at 8 p.m. May 7.

Hudson County traffic

Construction on Route 139 eastbound closes the upper right lane near Central Avenue in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 3.

Construction on the Bayonne Bridge southbound closes the right lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3, and 7 to 10 a.m. May 4.

Construction on Truck Route 1&9 will close up two northbound lanes at the Hackensack River Drawbridge, 9 p.m. May 3 to 5 a.m. May 4; and on the Pulaski Skyway will close the right lane in both directions between South Kearny and Jersey City, midnight to 5 a.m. May 10.

At Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NY/NJ Gotham faces NC Courage at 7:30 p.m. May 4.

Morris County traffic

Construction on Route 15 intermittently closes all northbound lanes near Berkshire Valley Road in Rockaway and Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3.

On Route 46 in both directions, utility work closes the right lane near I-80 in Denville, and construction closes the left lane near I-80 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3. Construction closes the left lane between Beverwyck Road and I-80 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3; and near I-287 in Parsippany, 8 p.m. May 3 to 6 a.m. May 4. Overhead sign repair will intermittently close all eastbound lanes betwen W. Main Street in Rockaway and Route 3 in Clifton, 9:30 p.m. May 3 to 5 a.m. May 4.

On I-80 , road work near exit 30 in Roxbury and Mount Arlington closes the left lane in both directions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3; and the westbound left lane, 9 p.m. May 3 to 10 a.m. May 4, and 8 p.m. May 4 to 11 a.m. May 5. Road work closes the eastbound right lane near exit 34 in Wharton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 8 and May 9.

Paving operations on Route 206 southbound will close the right lane near Flanders Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 8 p.m. May 3 to 5 a.m. May 4.

On Route 10, construction will close the right lane westbound near Arrowgate Drive in Randolph, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 5; and eastbound near Dover Chester Road in Randolph, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. May 5 through May 12. Gas main work closes the right lane in both directions between New Murray Road and Murray Road in East Hanover, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., May 7 through May 9.

Passaic County traffic

Overhead sign repair on Route 202 closes the southbound left lane near Parish Drive in Wayne, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3.

On Route 20, construction will close one lane in both directions for construction near 21st Avenue in Paterson; and drainage improvement and utility work closes the southbound right lane between Madison Avenue and Route 46 in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3.

On Route 23 southbound, the left lane will be closed for overhead sign repair near I-80 in Wayne, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3.

On the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, deck work, milling and paving will close up to two northbound lanes between exits 153A and 155B, 8 p.m. May 3 to 6 a.m. May 4.

Road work on I-80 eastbound between near exit 55 in Totowa will close up to three lanes, continuously from 11 p.m. May 3 through the end of the day May 6.

On Route 46, overhead sign repair will close one lane in both directions near Route 23 in Wayne, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 4.

The Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament takes place at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton at 7 a.m., May 6 through May 12.

