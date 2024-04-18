North Jersey traffic - Chris Tomlin at the Prudential Center, road work on I-80

Scheduled construction, road work, guard rail repair, drainage improvement, utility work and fiber optics installations will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; Interstate 80; U.S. highways 1&9, 46, 202 and 206; the Bayonne Bridge; and state routes 7, 15, 20, 23 and 440.

At the Prudential Center, Chris Tomlin performs on Thursday and Judas Priest performs on Friday. The venue hosts the Professional Women’s Hockey League New York team on Saturday.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Construction on Route 202 closes all southbound lanes near Franklin Avenue in Mahwah and Oakland, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18.

On the Garden State Parkway northbound, milling and paving will close up to two lanes at the Bergen Toll Plaza in Saddle Brook, and between exit 159 in Saddle Brook and exit 163 in Paramus, 8 p.m. April 19 to 7 a.m. April 20.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound upper level closes the right lane, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 19; two lanes, 10 p.m. April 19 to 10 a.m. April 20; and three lanes, 9 p.m. April 20 to 8 a.m. April 21. On the lower level, the right lane is closed, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 16 through April 20.

Road maintenance operations on Route 9W will close the right lane in both directions between Route 46 in Fort Lee and Sage Road in Englewood Cliffs, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 19.

Construction on Route 4 will close up to two lanes in each direction, near Jones Road in Englewood, 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through April 20.

Construction on Route 46 near the New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield Park will close two eastbound lanes, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 19; and the westbound right lane, 9 p.m. April 19 to 6 a.m. April 20.

Daytime utility work will close various local roads in Tenafly and Englewood through May 10.

Essex County traffic

Chris Tomlin's Holy Forever World Tour stops at the Prudential Center at 7 p.m. April 18 and Judas Priest brings its Invincible Shield Tour to the arena at 7:30 p.m. April 19. Then, as part of the Professional Women’s Hockey League's inaugural regular season, the PWHL New York team will host PWHL Boston at the venue at 3:30 p.m. April 20.

On the Garden State Parkway , two northbound lanes will be closed due to a traffic shift between exit 145 in East Orange and exit 153A in Clifton, 1 to 6 a.m. April 18.

Road work on I-280 will close at least one lane eastbound near exit 5 in Roseland, 9 p.m. April 18 to 4 a.m. April 19; and westbound near the Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. through April 20.

Construction and a traffic shift on the New Jersey Turnpike will close the outer roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., April 18 through April 22.

Construction on Route 23 closes the right lane in both directions near Bloomfield Avenue in Verona, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 19.

Road work on I-80 eastbound closes the left lane between exit 52 in Fairfield and Passaic Avenue in Wayne, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18.

Guard rail repairs on Washington Avenue closes the northbound right lane near Rutgers Street in Belleville, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hudson County traffic

On Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen, sign work and utility work closes the right lane in both directions between Secaucus and Paterson Plank roads, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18.

Construction on the Bayonne Bridge closes the left lane in both directions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18.

Sign work and utility work on Route 440 closes the northbound left lane near Truck Route 1&9 in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18.

Construction in the Lincoln Tunnel will close the south tube eastbound, 11 p.m. April 18 to 5 a.m. April 19.

Construction in the Holland Tunnel will close one lane in the eastbound south tube, 11 p.m. April 18 to 5 a.m. April 19.

On Route 3, construction and bridge work will close up to two westbound lanes between the New Jersey Turnpike in Secaucus and Paterson Plank Road in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 20.

Morris County traffic

On I-80 , one lane will be closed eastbound between exit 37 in Rockaway and Denville, and westbound near exit 35 in Rockaway, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18; and westbound near exit 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 19. Road work closes one westbound lane near exit 34 in Wharton, Jefferson and Rockaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19 and April 22.

On Route 10 in Roxbury, construction closes one lane eastbound near Sussex Turnpike, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 18; and westbound near St. Theresa Terrace, 8 p.m. April 18 to 5 a.m. April 19. Gas main work will close one lane in both directions near Main Street, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 18; and near Hillside Avenue, 8 p.m. April 18 to 5 a.m. April 19.

On Route 46 in both directions, curb work closes the right lane near Sussex Street in Dover, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18. Utility work closes the left lane in both directions between I-80 and Beverwyck Road in Parsippany, and construction closes one lane between I-80 and Route 53 in Denville and near Canfield Avenue in Mine Hill, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 19.

On Route 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 19, construction closes two lanes in both directions near Berkshire Valley Road in Rockaway and Jefferson, and road maintenance closes the left lane southbound between Taylor and Berkshire Valley roads in Jefferson.

Construction on Route 23 northbound will close the right lane near I-287 in Riverdale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 17, and between Maple Lake Road in Butler and Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 20.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 3, guard rail repairs close the eastbound right lane near Bloomfield Avenue in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 18. Construction and bridge work will close two lanes in each direction between Broad Street and the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 19.

Guard rail repairs on Route 21 southbound closes the left lane near exit 9 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 18.

On Route 20, drainage improvements and utility work closes the northbound right lane between Route 46 in Clifton to E. 24th St. in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18. Construction closes the left lane in both directions between 21st Avenue and E. 30th Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 19.

On Route 46 , installation of fiber optics closes the right lane westbound near Riverview Drive in Totowa, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 18; and construction closes the right lane in both directions near Broad Street in Clifton, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 20.

Road work on I-80 eastbound closes up to three lanes near exit 55 in Totowa, 11 p.m. April 19 through the end of the day April 22.

Sussex County traffic

Construction on Route 206 southbound closes the right lane near Lackawanna Drive in Byram, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 19.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - Chris Tomlin concert, I-80 road work