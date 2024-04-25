These North Jersey parks and playgrounds will get upgrades thanks to grants

Parks, playgrounds, and recreational fields all over New Jersey may be getting a makeover as a result of millions of dollars in Green Acre project funding.

On Wednesday, in celebration of Earth Week, Gov. Phil Murphy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced $117 million of recommended Green Acres funding, according to a press release from the NJDEP.

This money would fund the development and enhancement of parks and the preservation of open space all over the state. This would include the expansion of inclusive playgrounds, development projects such as pickleball courts, fencing, and splash pads, and more.

The Green Acres program was created in 1961 to "meet New Jersey's growing recreation and conservation needs." Since then, voters have authorized $3.3 billion in funding, allowing the program to fund 1,256 local and nonprofit park development and stewardship projects and directly protect 681,234 acres of open space and parkland.

The funding recommendations will go to the Garden State Preservation Trust next for approval and then to the New Jersey legislature for appropriation.

"The Murphy administration recognizes the importance of ensuring that outdoor recreation is not only inclusive for all individuals, but safe in terms of quality equipment and surfaces," LaTourette stated. "As we celebrate Earth Week, it is especially meaningful that we are adding playgrounds throughout New Jersey to give more children the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and connect with one another, while also expanding the public's inventory of open space and lands statewide."

The recommended funding includes:

$24.3 million for 29 local land acquisition projects

$40.1 million for 40 local projects developing parks and recreational facilities

$33.1 million for local development of 49 completely inclusive playgrounds

$1.8 million for six local stewardship projects

$5.7 million for 11 acquisition projects by nonprofit organizations

$3.6 million for four nonprofit recreational devlopment

$309,000 for two nonprofit stewardship projects

In addition, the DEP has approved $8.6 million in Urban Parks grants for park development projects serving "Adversely Stressed Overburdened Communities" in Urban Aid municipalities, according to the press release.

The press release highlights numerous proposed projects including several in North Jersey.

Inclusive playground projects

Passed in 2018, Jake's Law encourages "the construction of inclusive playgrounds designed with standards exceeding those required by the Americans with Disabilities Act."

Expansion in the eligibility and the number of Jake's Law projects is the most significant change in this year's funding recommendations, according to the press release.

Saddle River County Park in Bergen County is among the proposed Jake's Law projects recommended for $1 million in matching. If approved, Saddle River County Park would have accessible play equipment, safety surfacing, replacement of existing landscaped and lawn areas, seating, and a fence around the perimeter of the playground.

Bergen County Green Acres projects

Proposed major local Green Acres projects in Bergen County approved for matching grants of $1 million or more include:

Carlton Hill Bergen County Greenway Park in East Rutherford and Rutherford: Paved pathways, seating, landscaped areas and fencing

Columbus Park in Garfield: Passive and active recreation activities including an amphitheater, fountain, playgrounds and paths for biking, walking and jogging; a restroom building, parking improvements and stormwater management facilities

Wood-Ridge Borough: Additional funding toward acquisition of an 11.8-acre property next to a new residential development for recreation including trails, a dog run, multi-purpose field, playground and restrooms.

Essex County Green Acre projects

Proposed major local Green Acres projects in Essex County approved for matching grants of $1 million or more include:

Watsessing Park in East Orange: New playground equipment, updated playground safety surfacing, fence replacements, walkways and accessible seating

Belleville Municipal Stadium in Belleville: Structural and accessibility renovations to grandstands and restrooms, construction of concrete stands for wheelchair accessibility and improvements to the concession stand

Newark: Development of Broadway Park for playgrounds, playing fields, additional lighting, art, rain gardens and a community garden

Colgate Park in Orange: Replace existing asphalt circulation path, rehabilitate the gazebo area, new playground equipment, enhanced landscaping

Cameron Recreation Area in South Orange: New tennis and pickleball courts, a picnic grove, seating area with tables, two basketball half-courts, porous surface circulation path with fitness stations as well as native riparian buffer plantings to help reduce stormwater runoff

Passaic County Green Acre projects

Proposed major local Green Acres projects in Passaic County approved for matching grants of $1 million or more include:

Passaic County's Lambert Castle in Paterson: Enhanced planting area, restoring an irrigated lawn area, reconstruction of a trellis structure walkway and statuary exhibit spacing and accessibility improvements

Vista Park in Paterson: 40,000 square feet of green space, pathways, an amphitheater, new playgrounds, observation deck, outdoor classroom space and more

Colonel Johnson Park in Passaic: Spray pads, shade structures, pervious surfacing, climbing structures, inclusive equipment, bicycle racks and more

For a full list of proposed projects you can visit dep.nj.gov/greenacres/ and check out the "2024 Green Acres Funding Awards" section.

"New Jersey is poised to make a historically significant investment in its parks and the people who depend on them for recreation, open space and a sense of community for all," said Gov. Murphy. "The grants and loans proposed for these projects will provide opportunities for residents and visitors alike - across the Garden State - to engage in healthy activities, enjoy the outdoors and spend quality family time together."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Parks, playgrounds in Bergen, Essex, Passaic counties getting upgraded