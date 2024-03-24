North Jersey got a month's worth of rain in 24 hours. But flooding remains 'minor' so far

The downpours from Saturday's storm, are over and the forecast for next few days calls for sun with temperatures in the upper 40s and mid 50s.

Still, the deluge that dumped a month's worth of rain on parts of North Jersey in just a day this weekend left its mark, with flood warnings in effect for some low-lying parts of the region, scattered road closures and at least two water rescues in Passaic County.

Flood warnings for North Jersey

The National Weather Service predicted "minor flooding" along the Rockaway River in the Parsippany area, where the water was expected to crest above flood stage on Sunday morning. The Weather Service predicted the Passaic River at Pine Brook would crest near 20 feet around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, with impacts for nearby parts of Passaic, Morris and Essex counties. But overall, despite precipitation that neared 4 inches in a 24-hour period, flooding in most areas remained minor, local officials said. That included areas that often see problems after heavy rains, such as the Peckman River in Woodland Park.

Pedestrians with umbrellas walk along Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

"We made out well," Woodland Park Mayor Tracy Kallert said Sunday morning.

Some flooding occurred in the Plaza 46 shopping center, Best Buy and Planet Fitness parking lot she said as well as along sections of Memorial Drive, and Andrews Drive was closed for "a bit" Kallert said. Flash flooding along the Peckman, she said, required Woodland Park's fire department to make two rescues, one in parking lot behind Planet Fitness and the other at Plaza 46 near the T-Mobile Store, the mayor added.

North Jersey rainfall totals

Overall though, reports of damage appeared scarce Sunday, despite many areas receiving receiving a typical March's rainfall in just one day. According to the New Jersey state climatologist website, the median amount of rain to fall during any given March is about 3.69 inches.

Hasbrouck Heights exceeded that amount, with 3.75 inches recorded, according to the Weather Service. Lyndhurst was close, with 3.5 inches.

Other rainfall totals included 3.28 inches at Teterboro airport, 3.09 inches at Newark Liberty Airport, 3.08 inches in Lodi, and 2.4 inches in Mahwah, according to the NWS

Power outages in North Jersey

Despite strong gusts and wind advisories overnight, power outages were limited as well after the storm. As of 11 am., Jersey Central Power & Light had about 700 affected customers, according to its website. The majority, about 420, were in Morris County.

PSE&G had about 444 customer outages, almost all in Garfield in Bergen County.

The forecast for North Jersey

Predictions from The Weather Channel and other forecasters call for calmer weather the next two days, with expectations for sunny skies and temperatures gradually climbing into the 50s, though the mercury will dip below freezing overnight into Monday. Clouds are expected to return by Tuesday, with rain projected to return after midnight Wednesday.

