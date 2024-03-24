Flood watch in effect for North Jersey until Sunday as storm dumps 3-plus inches

A flood watch remains in effect for much of North Jersey after a storm dumped more than 3 inches of rain throughout the area Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued the watch until 8 a.m. Sunday as the drenching rain caused excessive runoff and flooding of low-lying neighborhoods, rivers and streams.

The agency also issued a wind advisory, warning that gusts could get up to 45 mph.

REAL ESTATE: NJ landlords and sellers now required to explicitly disclose property flood risks

“Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result,” according to the latest alert, which expires at 2 a.m.

The highest rainfall total in the area was reported in Hasbrouck Heights, which saw as much as 3.78 inches by 5:30 p.m. Here is a list of other accumulations in Bergen and Passaic counties.

Lyndhurst 3.59 inches Tenafly 3.17 inches Leonia 3.07 inches Bogota 2.95 inches Fair Lawn 2.93 inches Lodi 2.92 inches Wayne 2.56 inches Clifton 2.49 inches Ringwood 2.48 inches Hawthorne 2.07 inches

