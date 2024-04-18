North Fort Myers man hit six cars during police pursuit, Cape Coral police say

A North Fort Myers man faces nearly a dozen charges after authorities say they've linked him to six hit-and-run crashes.

Sean McGrath, 21, faces one count of fleeing and eluding; one count of reckless driving; six counts of leaving the scene of an accident while failing to provide information; one count for failure to stop at a crash resulting in injuries; and one count of resisting without violence.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Cape Coral police officers were enforcing traffic in the area of Skyline Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway when an officer saw a white Ford Fusion going 55 mph in a posted 30 mph zone and turned on his emergency lights.

The driver, later identified as McGrath, made eye contact with the officer and continued at high speed.

The officer continued to pursue McGrath, attempting to get the car to pull over with lights and sirens. McGrath collided with two cars as he continued to flee and elude.

McGrath didn't stop after the initial impact, police said.

Police said the officer lost sight of the vehicle and stopped at the hit-and-run accident to check if anyone in the other cars had injuries. The officer tended to possible injuries in a vehicle with deployed airbags and the driver still inside.

McGrath continued to flee and hit six vehicles total, police said.

According to police, another officer witnessed one of the crashes and saw McGrath exit the vehicle and run into the surrounding fields. The officer ran after McGrath.

A UPS delivery driver saw the accident, as well as McGrath flee from the car, and came to help the officer, police said.

McGrath was later apprehended, police said.

According to police, McGrath said he saw the initial officer turn on his lights and try to stop him, and added he didn't stop because he didn't have a driver’s license.

McGrath remained in custody Thursday afternoon on $100,000 bond, jail records show. He's next due in court May 20 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Man fled six crashes during Cape Coral police pursuit