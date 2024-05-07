North Carolina truck driver is in Greene County Jail charged in 2023 hit-and-run death

Seven months after a man sitting on a curb near Walmart on North Kansas Expressway was struck and killed by a tractor trailer, the driver of the fleeing vehicle is behind bars.

Melvin L. Battle, 56, was in Greene County Jail on Monday on a count of second-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 51-year-old Todd Tennison, a homeless man who was reportedly panhandling when he was struck by the 52-foot box trailer.

Tennison's death prompted the Springfield Police Department to enforce a city ordinance that prohibited "certain conduct between pedestrians and drivers on roadways with high volumes of traffic or high speed limits."

Battle, a truck-driver from North Carolina, was formally charged in March. He also faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Court records note that his bond was set at $15,000.

According to a police report, a witness attempted to flag down Battle shortly after the Sept. 29 incident and took a photo of his license plate, helping authorities identify a suspect. Police also received a tip indicating "Melvin" was the driver of the same truck and trailer that had previously stopped in Indiana.

More: Springfield police to step up enforcement of pedestrian safety ordinance in wake of death

In his interviews with police, Battle reportedly denied his involvement.

"During both conversations Battle was uncooperative and denied he was involved in a crash in Springfield, MO and further denied anyone had flagged him down to tell him he had been involved in a crash," a police report read.

Court records indicate that Battle and his employer, USA Transport Group, were sued by Tennison's family in December in a wrongful death lawsuit.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Truck driver in Greene County Jail for alleged 2023 hit-and-run death