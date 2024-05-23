Nonprofit organization aimed to help migrants may close soon due to lack of funding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Border Servant Corps (BSC) has announced through their Facebook account that their doors may close soon due to lack of federal funding.

BSC, located in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is a faith-based nonprofit that provides temporary support for refugees and asylum seekers in Southern New Mexico and West Texas, according to their website.

According to BSC’s Facebook post, a new funding program has created a gap, preventing the nonprofit from accessing the next federal grant.

Their possible last group of migrants that BSC will welcome will be on Sunday, May 26 and the doors may possibly close on Friday, May 31.

In order to keep the nonprofit open, BSC needs to fundraise $6 million until the funding gap issue has been resolved, according to BSC’s Facebook post.

In a letter by BSC addressed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Emergency Food and Shelter Program, the nonprofit states the closure of their operations would “lead to humanitarian catastrophe, a loss of trust between non-government partners and federal government and the loss of hundreds of vitals jobs in the community.”

For more information on BSC, visit their website here.

