Non-profit for empowering girls to soon celebrate new space

A local non-profit known for providing services and support in order to empower young women and girls is looking forward to redeveloping a new space.

“It will be an opportunity for our girls to have a space to call their home,” said Denise McGill-Delaney, Chief of Staff for Gwen’s Girls.

The organization, which was established more than 20 years ago, seeks to offer “holistic, gender-specific programs, education, and experiences for Allegheny County’s at-risk children and young adults.”

It operates three locations in the county and will soon bring its headquarters to 600 Ross Avenue in Wilkinsburg. Channel 11 got a look at the vacant building, which was once a post office, on Thursday.

A groundbreaking is planned for Saturday, June 8 from 11 am to 2 p.m. The event will also serve as a fundraiser and a celebration in honor of late founder Gwen Elliott, who would have turned 80 on that day.

McGill-Delaney told Channel 11 that they hope to move into the renovated building in fall of 2025. Once finished, it will include a STEM lab, a recording studio, a classroom and conference space, a mental health suite, a Caring Connections suite, washing machines and more.

“This space will offer more services, not only for our girls but for the broader community,” she said.

The building is located directly across from the busway, making it accessible for people across the area.

“During the school year, we probably serve about 150 youth in our programming, so we’re hoping that we’re able to help more youth, not only girls, but boys.”

There are currently no plans to move out of or shutter the organization’s other current locations.

McGill-Delaney told Channel 11 that the building renovation, which will include three floors, is estimated to cost about $6 million.

Recently, they received a nearly $300,000 grant from the state, as part of the Keystone Communities Program.

“I can’t explain how thankful we are to have Keystone Communities,” she said.

Anyone wishing to donate to the organization can click here.

