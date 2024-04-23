'No words can satisfy': University speaks to community after teen killed at Delaware State

She visited their campus.

Camay Mitchell DeSilva had come to visit at least one student at Delaware State, a historically Black university where many said she hoped to transfer. But instead of watching the 18-year-old make her way back home to Wilmington this week — those friends, students and greater university community got on a video forum Tuesday to remember a life lost to campus gun violence.

The virtual call lasted under 45 minutes, largely detailing resources for students in the wake of such violence and discussing campus safety.

This teen was shot in the early hours of Sunday morning, just outside the north end of an underpass outside Warren Franklin Residential Hall. Found after the shooting, after a call reported it by 1:40 a.m., DeSilva was unconscious and rushed to Bayhealth Kent Campus, police said. She couldn't be saved.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, while further updates were not given in the forum. Dover police continue to investigate multiple persons of interest.

That reality settling across campus, as Sunday's news spread, as Monday saw classes canceled, was the real backdrop for more than 600 people packing a Webex meeting Tuesday. Allen called the virtual forum to invite students, staff, faculty and parents to share any updates and "remember a young person gone too soon."

"I am hopeful that the suspects will be apprehended as soon as possible and brought to justice," President Tony Allen told the gathering. "And most importantly, most importantly, I am praying for the DeSilva family in a tragic event that we wouldn't want to happen to any of us."

This investigation continues, led by Dover police. Anyone with information is asked to call 302-736-7130. Callers can remain anonymous.

'In moments like this, no words can satisfy'

Delaware State University President Tony Allen speaks during the underclassmen DSU 2023 commencement ceremony at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Friday, May 12, 2023.

This shooting came in what should have a been a bright spot in student life.

A spring football game, a student picnic, a silent disco, more events packed last Saturday on Delaware State's campus. Instead, as the night stretched into Sunday morning, public safety responded to calls of "a disturbance and shots fired," said James Overton, now superintendent of the DSU police. There, they'd find a young woman dead.

Navigating the aftermath, university personnel stacked the virtual forum.

"I was able to talk to Camay's mother and uncle yesterday and offer our condolences on behalf of the university," Allen said. "I know in moments like this, no words can satisfy. Our thoughts and prayers are with Camay's family and friends at this time."

But, from there, more details weren't shared about DeSilva and her life. The forum mainly served to lay out resources available to Delaware State students, discuss signs of trauma response, as well as answer brief community questions related to security. Allen, Overton and Donald Baynard, chief of police since his March appointment, joined several university officials on the call.

Counseling is available for students. Officials also encouraged everyone listening to sign up for DSU's emergency alert system, which notified its community of these events by Sunday morning.

The deadly shooting comes at a time when crimes reported by campuses across the country have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, according to federal data. And it follows last year's protest, when the state's only HBCU was brought to the spotlight by students for concerns with campus safety, particularly sexual assaults, leading to further updates on campus.

Details remain limited on what events led up to the shooting, though police noted Sunday no one else was injured. DeSilva was identified by Monday morning.

Tuesday, audience questions showed continued concern.

Delaware State University shares resources available to students after a shooting rocked campus Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Allen noted campus security includes ID access to dorms, as well as to campus gates in the evenings, while on-campus events must be sanctioned. However, both main campus and DSU Downtown are walkable spaces, with community access.

"It's important that we understand that when you have a campus like ours, which is not much different from any other campuses in the country, there are ways for folks to get on campus," Allen said, noting his sensitivity to students propping open doors or swiping guests into halls.

He said keeping campus safe comes with both accountability on the university and protocols students must follow. Looking ahead to graduation, Chief Baynard confirmed security will be heightened for coming celebrations like next month's commencement.

"We are looking forward to an excellent commencement and celebrating a lot of our graduates and certainly to all of our remaining events for the campus community," Allen said. "What's important to know, though, is we have to be in this together."

