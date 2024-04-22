Delaware State University president issues statement after deadly shooting on campus

Delaware State University President Tony Allen issued a statement following the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman on the school's campus early Sunday.

Allen's statement was assuring people the deadly shooting was being investigated by Dover and university police, who as of Monday morning had not named the victim. Allen stayed away from many details concerning the deadly incident.

"First, let me say that whoever believes that settling disagreements of any kind should be met with physicalviolence — including the threat of and eventual use of firearms — is simply not welcomed here," Allen said. "Delaware State University is an institution of significant historical and contemporary importance to our community and our country.

"It is not a place to harbor those who have no respect for these hallowed, sacred grounds."

Delaware State University police were dispatched to the area of Warren-Franklin Hall dormitory about 1:40 a.m. after receiving a call for shots fired on campus, according to Dover police.

There officers found an 18-year-old woman from Wilmington who had been shot in the upper body. The woman was taken to Bayhealth Hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead.

There were no other reported injuries. There is no description available for the suspect.

The woman was not enrolled as a student at the university.

"Although she was not one of our students, she was a daughter, a beloved family member, and afriend; and, senselessly, her life was cut short," Allen said in his statement. "We should pray for better days and pray for the safety and well-being of our campus as a whole."

DSU police and university staff said they would be taking actions to ensure the health and well-being at the campus. Counseling services would also be available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office and police patrols had increased.

The campus was closed on Sunday, but has reopened. Classes, however, have been canceled, a university spokesperson said on Monday.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Dover police at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest, police said.

