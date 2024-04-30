No-swim advisory issued for Midtown Beach in Palm Beach after bacteria found in water

State health officials are warning people not to swim at Midtown Beach after a recent water-quality sample found high levels of bacteria in the water there.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County conducted the routine test, done weekly, on April 29 and found high levels of the enterococcus bacteria, resulting in poor water quality that could be dangerous to swimmers, Palm Beach Fire Rescue said in an April 30 alert.

Enterococci can be found in the intestinal tract of humans and some animals, and is a sign that the water has been polluted by feces, possibly from storm runoff, pets or wildlife, or the presence of sewage, the alert said.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County will retest the water off Midtown Beach on May 1 to reassess the bacteria levels, and the swim advisory will remain in place until those levels return to normal, the town said.

A surfer rides in the pocket of a wave at Midtown Beach in Palm Beach, Florida on Jan. 15, 2023. The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on April 30 issued a no-swim advisory for Midtown Beach after high levels of bacteria were found in the water during routine testing on April 29.

The advisory does not ban people from going in the water, but it does urge caution. People who do go in the water are encouraged to shower immediately, according to the health department.

The water is considered safe when there are 35 parts or fewer of enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, according to the health department. The sample taken at Midtown Beach on April 29 had 201 parts per 100. A sample is considered poor if it goes above 70.5 parts per 100, the health department shows.

For more information, call Palm Beach Fire Rescue at 561-838-5420.

For questions about beach water quality monitoring in Florida, call the Florida Department of Health at 561-274-3187 or 561-837-5988, or go to www.doh.state.fl.us.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Bacteria levels prompt advisory for Midtown Beach in Palm Beach