'No one wins': Sen. Sinema speaks as US Senate votes down Bipartisan Border Security Agreement

This week in AI, OpenAI announced that it reached a deal with News Corp, the new publishing giant, to train OpenAI-developed generative AI models on articles from News Corp brands including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and MarketWatch. The agreement, which the companies describe as "multi-year" and "historic," also gives OpenAI the right to display News Corp mastheads within apps like ChatGPT in response to certain questions -- presumably in cases where the answers are sourced partly or in whole from News Corp publications. News Corp gets an infusion of cash for its content -- over $250 million, reportedly -- at a time when the media industry's outlook is even grimmer than usual.