No one injured after Cheektowaga house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police are investigating a house fire that occurred early Sunday morning on Losson Road.

According to a social media post made by South Line Fire, a two-car garage caught fire around 1:30 a.m. and spread to the house.

All residents were home and were able to exit the residence before emergency crews arrived.

Several departments extinguished the fire by 4:15 a.m. and no one was injured.

This is a developing story, check back for more.

Latest Local News

Katie Skoog joined the News 4 team in April 2024 as a digital producer. She is a graduate from the University at Buffalo.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.