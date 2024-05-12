No one injured after Cheektowaga house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police are investigating a house fire that occurred early Sunday morning on Losson Road.
According to a social media post made by South Line Fire, a two-car garage caught fire around 1:30 a.m. and spread to the house.
All residents were home and were able to exit the residence before emergency crews arrived.
Several departments extinguished the fire by 4:15 a.m. and no one was injured.
This is a developing story, check back for more.
