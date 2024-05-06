No matter the election results, 2024 will be a big year for turnover in Olympia

These individuals are leaving office this year. Top row (l-r) Jay Inslee, Andy Billig, Frank Chopp, Lynda Wilson, Sam Hunt, Mike Padden, Karen Keiser. Bottom row (l-r) Ann Rivers, Mike Kreidler, J.T. Wilcox, Spencer Hutchins, Joel Kretz, Gina Mosbrucker, Bruce Chandler. (Photos courtesy of Legislative Support Services)

Washington’s state government is in for much change this election season due to officeholders leaving and pursuing new political posts.

Here’s what we know with candidate filing set to begin Monday.

Candidate filing

Candidates can begin filing Monday, May 6 for hundreds of local, state and federal offices up for grabs in this year’s election.

Online filing begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Friday, May 10. Candidates for local offices should check specific deadlines with their county auditor as they may differ.

This year, Washington’s primary is Aug. 6 and the general election is Nov. 5. In each primary race, the two candidates with the most votes will advance regardless of their party affiliation.

For more on candidate filing, see here.

Four statewide executive jobs are open.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler are retiring. Attorney General Bob Ferguson passed on re-election to compete for governor. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is running for Congress.

Nine state senators won’t be back in 2025 for certain.

Five are Democrats – Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, Sam Hunt, Mark Mullet, Kevin Van De Wege and Karen Keiser. Four are Republicans – Lynda Wilson, Mike Padden, Ann Rivers and Brad Hawkins.

Voters won’t pick Keiser’s successor, however. She is retiring in December, midway through her current term, so an appointment to the seat will be made after she leaves.

And, Mullet and Van De Wege are campaigning for new political gigs in Olympia – Mullet as governor and Van De Wege as lands commissioner.

Sixteen House members won’t be in the chamber next session. Half may end up in the Senate, however.

Five Republicans – J.T. Wilcox, Joel Kretz, Spencer Hutchins, Bruce Chandler and Gina Mosbrucker – are retiring. Two others are vying for new offices outside Olympia – Jacquelin Maycumber is a candidate for Congress and Kelly Chambers for Pierce County executive.

Four Republicans – Greg Cheney, Leonard Christian, Paul Harris, and Keith Goehner – are trying to fill seats of retiring Republican senators.

On the Democratic side, former House speaker Frank Chopp is retiring.

Four others, – Marcus Riccelli, Bill Ramos, Jessica Bateman, and Mike Chapman – are hoping to succeed retiring Democratic senators.

And four other senators may not be back because they are campaigning for new offices.

Democratic Sen. Patty Kuderer is running for insurance commissioner and Democratic Sen. Manka Dhingra is in the race for attorney general.

Democratic Sen. Emily Randall and Republican Sen. Drew MacEwen, along with Franz are battling for the same congressional seat.

