No criminal charges for Green Bay police officer involved in deadly February shooting

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis meets with the media on Feb. 23 after a shooting on the city's west side.

No criminal charges will be filed against Green Bay Police Officer Dan Skenandore, who was involved in a deadly shooting on Feb 23, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee announced Wednesday.

The shooting came on the afternoon of Feb 23, after the Green Bay Police Department received a report of a "disturbance" between two vehicles involving a weapon, Police Chief Chris Davis said at the time.

One of the vehicles, operated by Steve Ventura, was located on Green Ridge Drive near the 3100 block of Open Gate Trail. Ventura exited his vehicle, drew a handgun and pointed it in the direction of Skenandore, according to the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. The two then exchanged gunfire, according to the report.

Ventura was found injured, given life-saving measures and later died at a hospital.

Ventura died of an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to the statement from the Brown Country District Attorney's office.

The items reviewed in the investigation include videos from the scene from Skenandore's bodycam, reports from the Division of Criminal Investigation's case, audio recordings between law enforcement officers and dispatch, photographs, the autopsy report and forensic evidence reports.

More: 1 person is dead after exchange of gunfire with Green Bay police officer on Friday afternoon

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: No charges for Green Bay police officer involved in deadly shooting