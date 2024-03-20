No bidders present at Myanmar auction for sale of Suu Kyi home, say witness, media

Court hearings in case against Myanmar on alleged genocide of Rohingya, at the ICJ in The Hague

(Reuters) - No bidders were present on Wednesday at an auction in Myanmar for the sale of the home of jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, for which the starting price had been set at around $90 million, a witness and local media reported.

The family property on Yangon's Inye Lake, measuring 1.923 acres (0.78 hectares) was up for auction at the behest of a court after a years-long legal battle between Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a 2021 coup, and her estranged brother Aung San Oo.

The witness provided the information on the condition of anonymity.

