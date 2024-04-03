NJ unemployment system improved but over 700K still face barriers, report says

New Jersey’s beleaguered unemployment system has made strides since the jobless rate soared to its highest level in 40 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. But a report released Wednesday found that more than 700,000 state residents were still at risk of failing to obtain unemployment insurance due to statutory exclusions and other barriers to access.

The inability to get benefits is felt most by people of color, immigrants and families with mixed immigration status, says the 18-page report, prepared by the Brooklyn-based Center for Popular Democracy, a progressive think tank.

“The willingness and initiative of New Jersey administrators to lead the country points to the potential for further policy changes, not just within the State of New Jersey but nationwide,” the report reads. “Still, too many New Jersey workers and families have been failed" by unemployment insurance.

All told, 737,400 workers “face barriers to unemployment at any moment,” the report says.

They include:

139,400 freelancers and self-employed people.

16,600 job transitioners.

200,700 who are monetarily ineligible.

5,600 returning citizens (those formerly incarcerated).

310,100 undocumented workers.

6,000 unemployed caregivers returning to work.

13,500 entering the workforce from education.

45,500 UI-eligible workers not accessing benefits.

Multiple barriers to access

For freelancers and the self-employed, the federal government temporarily set up a separate unemployment insurance program during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that program expired in 2021.

The report refers to "job transitioners" as those who quit a job and fail to show that they could collect unemployment.

Those who were monetarily ineligible, the report says, include people who “make too little and work for too short a period” to receive benefits.

Many unemployed caregivers do not qualify for unemployment because of how long they were out of the workforce while caring for a family member, the report says.

Many unemployment-eligible workers lack access to benefits because of a digital divide or language barrier, it says.

The report shows that loss of income resulting from unemployment can be devastating to workers and their families in both the short and long terms. For example, children with unemployed parents, on average, experience lower test scores, more school suspensions, an increased likelihood of repeating a grade, lower college attendance, lower adult earnings, and a greater adult reliance on public aid.

“While federal legislation limits the types of workers who can benefit from unemployment insurance, nothing prevents a state from creating new benefits and programs to reach and cover all unemployed workers to make a truly universal and easily-accessible unemployment benefits system,” the report says.

For example, state officials could “create new benefits to workers who are currently left behind, maximize access to UI-eligible and UI-ineligible workers, provide sufficient benefit amounts, and bring all workers together under a sustainable, universal, dignified unemployment system.”

A NorthJersey.com investigation found that the state’s unemployment system was reliant on 40-year-old mainframe computers that used an even older programming language called COBOL.

The crush of unemployment claims during the pandemic — millions of them — bested those systems' workload capabilities. The computers crashed, and staffers rushed to program clunky old systems to accommodate new federal stimulus programs.

State officials maintained that it was the deluge of pandemic-era federal unemployment regulations that slowed jobless claims.

Federal money for NJ to update its system

Last September, the federal government committed over $11 million to the state to upgrade its unemployment system.

States will be able to “adopt new strategies for upgrading and redesigning unemployment insurance programs, better defend systems against fraud and make systems easier to maintain and change,” the federal Labor Department said.

Upgrades have been in the works. In late 2021, New Jersey was tapped as one of two states participating in a federal pilot program to modernize and improve the federal unemployment system starting early in 2022.

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

