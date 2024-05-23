NJ Transit, Amtrak warn of more delays during Thursday morning's commute

What will Thursday morning's commute look like following the extensive disruption of rail service in the Metro New York area Wednesday evening?

NJ Transit was warning its riders late Wednesday to expect "possible delays and cancellations" during the morning commute. Amtrak had a similar message for its customers.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, NJ Transit wrote that there still may be issues "due to residual impacts resulting from crew availability and equipment that was out of position as a result of this evening's earlier service disruption caused by Amtrak's overhead wire issues."

NJ Transit posted just before midnight the following service updates:

Service on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coastline had "resumed with very limited westbound service departing Penn Station New York."

The Raritan Valley Line continues to be suspended.

The Midtown Direct was still being diverted to Hoboken.

NJ Transit rail tickets will continue to be cross honored by NJ Transit buses as well as private carrier buses and PATH trains at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street-New York.

For more information and alternate routes, NJ Transit advises its customers to visit: http://njtransit.com/ABC

Amtrak updates

Amtrak posted on its website at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday that it had "restored power on one track between New York, NY, and Newark, NJ, allowing minimal travel. Single-tracking conditions are now in place."

Wednesday's incident affected service as far south as Philadelphia and Amtrak warned travelers to "expect extensive residual delays due to speed restrictions and rail congestion."

Amtrak said it was waiving fees for changing reservations on affected lines and customers should reach out to contact its reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Transit, Amtrak warn of more delays during Thursday's commute