NJ open records law could be gutted. Here's what NorthJersey.com has unearthed using OPRA

Through New Jersey's Open Public Records Act, NorthJersey.com has been able to inform readers about the numerous hazardous materials stored in their communities — many near schools and homes — and the emergency evacuation plans their towns have in place in the event of a disaster.

Through OPRA, we were able to reveal that Rutgers athletics' debt had grown to more than $250 million — with half being loans to cover operating deficits.

Through OPRA, we were able to obtain documents revealing key missteps that exacerbated the spread of COVID in the state's veterans homes during the early stages of the pandemic.

And those are only a few recent examples of how we used OPRA to carry out our watchdog role and show New Jersey residents how state and local government was performing, how officials made decisions on key issues that affect residents' lives and and how they spend taxpayer money.

Now advocates warn that new legislation to overhaul OPRA would gut the current law and steer the state away from transparency.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, would limit public access to certain kinds of government documents and related information. The bill was pulled Thursday just before a committee was to consider it because it was “not yet ready,” Assemblywoman Lisa Swain said.

OPRA was first enacted in 2002 and requires local, county and state and agencies to provide the public with access to government records in New Jersey.

Here are some examples of the significant investigative work NorthJersey.com has produced using OPRA.

Army National Guard Medics brought in to assist with care at the New Jersey Veterans Home in Paramus pay their respects to the lives lost at the home during a memorial flag ceremony. Members of the Passaic Valley Elks Lodge honored each of the over 100 veterans who have died from COVID-19 at the home with a flag on the front lawn of the home on May 24, 2020.

Among the information that would never have been made public without OPRA is the detailed breakdown in care reported by NorthJersey.com at the state-run veterans homes in Paramus and Menlo Park, where at least 200 residents died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NorthJersey.com used OPRA to obtain hundreds of emails from key managers that showed how unprepared the homes were for the virus, how managers instituted an anti-mask policy, and how they believed COVID was not in the homes even though dozens of residents were getting sick.

One of the completely redacted emails the state released to The Record after its public records request for communication among officials over mask-wearing at the state's veterans homes as the COVID pandemic surged in the spring.

An OPRA request also included a key inspection report that showed a lack of basic infection control and such questionable decisions as allowing COVID-positive dementia residents to congregate with residents whose COVID status was not known.

After NorthJersey.com’s stories appeared, the Murphy administration began denying the news organization’s OPRA requests for more emails as being too broad. Officials also redacted another batch of requested emails, rendering them useless. NorthJersey.com sued the state, and a judge ruled that those documents should be made available.

The Rutgers University Scarlet Knight is introduced to the crowd before he competed in the New Jersey Mascot Race sponsored by RWJBarnabas Health in West Orange on November 2, 2019.

A series of stories revealing the cost to taxpayers of Rutgers University’s move to the Big Ten Conference — from burgeoning athletics debt to lavish credit card spending — would not have been possible without OPRA.

Reporters made nearly 100 OPRA requests, gaining access to detailed financial records — including debt service schedules, cash flow statements, debt projections and credit card statements — that helped us follow the money and find the true costs.

Information gleaned from these documents revealed that the athletics department had borrowed millions from both the university and the Big Ten to paper over shortfalls. Nearly $84 million in loans from the university’s internal bank had been used to cover operating deficits — even though Rutgers’ own policies didn’t allow it. After reporters asked about the practice, it was revised.

And a look at credit card spending — more than 30,000 purchases of nearly $10 million — showed athletics ringing up such extravagances as a luau and beach yoga in Hawaii, tickets to Disney World and Broadway shows, luxury hotels in Paris and London, and chilled lobster, seafood towers and Delmonico steaks.

In January of 2022 a fire destroyed a chemical factory in Passaic. Local firefighters still dosed the fire early Saturday morning as the temperatures froze the water.

After the Majestic Industries chemical fire in Passaic, we uncovered the latent dangers of hazmats near homes, schools and entertainment venues.

NorthJersey.com used OPRA to seek emergency evacuation plans from 21 North Jersey towns to see if they were up to date. Only four towns complied. After NorthJersey.com sued the towns that had denied the request, seven more provided their evacuation plans — with key portions redacted.

NorthJersey.com used OPRA to seek the state's entire database so we could construct an interactive map showing how close these sites are to residential neighborhoods, listing the chemicals they housed and their health risks. When the state denied the OPRA request, NorthJersey.com spent weeks downloading information about each chemical facility individually from an online database run by the state.

The Gateway Center complex in Newark on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The deal-making to move NJ Transit’s headquarters to an expensive building owned by Murphy donors began in March 2021 with some of the agency’s top officials touring 2 Gateway that April — more than a year before the agency hired a real estate consultant and solicited bids for new office space, according to emails obtained exclusively by NorthJersey.com through OPRA.

Published March 7, 2023 Participants in a rally for Najee Seabrooks outside of Paterson City Hall on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

After Paterson anti-violence advocate Najee Seabrooks was fatally shot by police in early March 2023, NorthJersey.com and Paterson Press used OPRA to obtain footage from police body-worn cameras to understand how Seabrooks' interactions with officers led to his shooting.

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Nadine Menendez, wife of Senator Robert Menendez enters the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

Nadine Arslanian Menendez, federally indicted in a bribery scheme with her husband, Sen. Bob Menendez, was behind the wheel when her Mercedes-Benz struck and killed a man on Main Street in Bogota in December 2018, details that had not been reported until NorthJersey.com obtained the Bogota Police Department report and dashcam footage using an OPRA request.

Palisades Park Mayor Christopher Chung speaks as borough attorney John Schettino looks on during a borough council meeting on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Two hours of audio obtained by NorthJersey.com through OPRA provide an unfiltered glimpse into the inner workings of a divided Palisades Park Borough Council, backroom deals in the works, what led to an internal fight, and ongoing litigation over a vacant council seat and police issues.

When an environmental advocate noticed workers knocking down about 100 trees in an overgrown section of Overpeck Park near a butterfly garden, he was shocked. Then outraged. Then truckloads of dirt were dumped at the site. OPRA requests helped uncover where the dirt came from and what was going on at the park.

A rally and march to the statehouse in Trenton was held on April 23, 1999, to mark the one year anniversary of the Jersey Four shooting.

In most of New Jersey, there is no way for residents to know if their taxpayer-funded police departments are stopping Black and brown drivers disproportionately. NorthJersey.com filed public records requests for data on motor vehicle stops from 471 New Jersey departments. Of the 378 that answered, 112 departments provided comprehensive data or an analysis that includes the race of drivers. The results varied.

The golden dome of New Jersey's Statehouse rises into the sky above Trenton.

Nearly a third of New Jersey state lawmakers also work in other government jobs with payments that not only increase their pensions but also raise ethical questions about whom they serve when they cast votes in the Legislature, an investigation by the Trenton Bureau of the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey found. The 37 lawmakers holding more than one government job or contract racked up nearly $2.7 million in additional taxpayer income beyond their $49,000-a-year Statehouse salaries, the investigation found, after sending OPRA requests to local agencies that had lawmakers on the payrolls.

On May 22, 2014, Michael Galdieri was stabbed to death, his body left in his burning Jersey City apartment.

NorthJersey.com exclusively obtained through OPRA more than 100 pages of reports and subpoenas, photos, text messages and emails from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office that provided clues to the motive behind Michael Galdieri’s killing, including connections to the Russian mafia, a Brooklyn gang, a crystal meth addiction, online hookups with strangers, and an art deco painting that could be worth millions — or nothing. None of those angles, however, pointed to Sean Caddle, the man who ultimately admitted in court to putting a hit out on Galdieri, who in May 2014 was stabbed to death, with his body left in his burning Jersey City apartment.

After using OPRA to obtain New Jersey’s quarterly report to the U.S. Treasury, NorthJersey.com reported that less than 1% of a multimillion-dollar pot of federal money had been distributed to struggling homeowners to catch up on their mortgages, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance and other housing costs.

Affordable housing in Alpine, N.J. on Monday Nov. 21, 2022. 115 Route 9W Alpine, NJ.

A NorthJersey.com review of Alpine financial documents obtained through OPRA showed that the borough took hundreds of thousands of dollars from the affordable housing trust fund over eight years and spent it on law firms the borough hired to handle aspects of the settlement talks, a potential violation of its own zoning code. The fund is intended to pay for the construction and maintenance of apartments for low-income families.

Staff Writers Ashley Balcerzak, Megan Burrow, Kristie Cattafi, Scott Fallon, Joe Malinconico, Jean Rimbach, Katie Sobko, Colleen Wilson and David M. Zimmer contributed to this story.

