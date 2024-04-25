NJ middle school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

A teacher at Carteret Middle School has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his students in 2022.

Jeffrey Munguia, 32, of North Bergen, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Second-degree crimes carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison.

Munguia, who taught sixth-grade language arts at the school, was arrested without incident.

The arrest followed an investigation by Detective Daniela Castro of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Sgt. Meghan McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Castro at 732-745-3652 or McFadden at 732-541-4181.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Carteret Middle School teacher charged with student sexual assault