NJ AG: Lawsuit seeking to upend smoking in Atlantic City casinos should be dropped

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin called for a lawsuit that seeks to ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos to be dismissed.

In a brief filed on Monday evening, Platkin said Mercer County Superior Court should deny a request made by casino workers who were seeking a preliminary injunction, saying that that would not be the way to go about making the change to a longstanding exemption that allows for smoking in parts of casinos.

“Such relief is not the appropriate mechanism to challenge a statute that has been on the books for over 18 years,” Platkin wrote. “The primary purpose of a preliminary injunction is to preserve the status quo while the parties can more fully litigate and develop a record on the merits of the constitutional claims.”

What else did Platkin say?

Platkin also said that the exemption to the state smoking ban that is in place for casinos does not violate their equal protection rights because workers “do not identify any basis to apply a more demanding level of scrutiny than rational basis.”

“Although Plaintiffs assert — circularly and without supporting authority — that their claims implicate their rights to safety and equal protection, neither is itself a fundamental right that can justify a heightened standard of review,” Platkin wrote. “Plaintiffs do not allege, nor can they, that casino workers are a suspect class.”

Platkin also wrote that granting relief to the workers would “disrupt the well-settled status quo” and “likely affect the businesses and livelihoods of third-parties, including the casinos, their management, and the many casino workers who disagree” as well as “potentially bring about economic consequences that the Legislature sought to avoid when it enacted the Smoke-Free Air Act.”

What does the lawsuit seek?

The suit, filed earlier this month in Mercer County Superior Court, comes after years of inaction in Trenton to change the exemption casinos were given from the 2006 Smoke-Free Air Act.

It names Gov. Phil Murphy and acting health commissioner Dr. Kaitlan Baston as defendants.

The workers allege that their constitutional right to safe working conditions and the persistent smoke they see at work has led to chronic illnesses and in some cases death.

A bill sponsored by state Sen. Joseph Vitale that would ban smoking in casinos cleared committee in the upper chamber, but has not moved any further. A companion bill hasn’t moved at all in the Assembly. Similar legislation has been introduced every session for nearly two decades.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Atlantic City casino smoking: NJ AG wants lawsuit dropped