Nikki Haley welcomes husband home from year-long deployment

Former presidential candidate and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and their family welcome home her husband Michael after a year-long National Guard deployment on Saturday, April 20th, 2024. Photo courtesy of X.

April 21 (UPI) -- Former presidential contender and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley welcomed her husband home from a yearlong National Guard deployment, the former ambassador announced in a social media post on Saturday.

"That moment when you finally take a breath...It's been a long year but even longer without each other. Thankful for Michael's safe return and the end of a year-long prayer," Haley said in a post on X.

The two have been married for nearly 30 years and have two children, Rena and Nalin. Haley credits her husband for her conversion to Christianity and referred to him as "my rock" during a 2023 ceremony at the Citadel.

Michael Haley has been in the South Carolina Army National Guard since 2006 and holds the rank of Major.

The Washington-based Hudson Institute announced last week it was hiring Haley as its new Walter P. Stern Chair. President and CEO John Walters called the former governor "a proven, effective leader on both foreign and domestic policy," he said. "In an era of worldwide political upheaval, she has remained a steadfast defender of freedom and an effective advocate for American security and prosperity."

Alexander Haig, Secretary of State for President Ronald Reagan has been head of the Institute, as has Donald Trump's former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

"When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe," Haley said in a press release announcing her new role.