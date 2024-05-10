Nicholas County man sentenced for a felony in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Mt. Nebo area of Nicholas County was sentenced for aiding an adult in confinement.

44-year-old Kenneth W. Sheets, of Mt. Nebo, was sentenced on May 7, 2024 to two to ten years in prison for the felony offense of Aiding an Adult in Confinement.

On March 14, 2024, Sheets pleaded guilty to the offense of Aiding an Adult in Confinement, and he will serve his sentence at the same time as his existing sentence of three and a half to 25 years for an unrelated case in Nicholas County.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw an inmate who looked to be overdosing while in custody at the Fayette County Courthouse on April 3, 2023. When deputies looked at video footage, they found that the inmate appeared to snort a substance covered in plastic wrap that they received from Sheets.

The footage also showed that what remained of the controlled substance and plastic wrap was thrown in a trash can. Deputies gathered the plastic wrap and controlled substance, where it was then sent for testing at the West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab. The tests revealed that the controlled substance was a fentanyl and heroin mixture.

The inmate, who was also found guilty of a drug charge connected to the incident, was given Narcan by deputies.

