Nice eyes: DPS agent alters his photo to look like a girl to clinch arrest

A special agent of the Texas Department of Public Safety digitally altered a photograph of himself to look like a 14-year-old girl to draw in a 34-year-old man suspected of online solicitation of a minor, according to court documents.

Terrell Carter of San Antonio was booked into the Wichita County Jail Friday and was being held on a $150,000 bail, according to online jail records.

His arrest was part of a sting operation conducted by the DPS out of Wichita Falls to net adults who attempt to solicit sex with minors.

Special Agent Jacob Weaver, a former Texas Ranger, altered his photo to look like a 14-year-old girl to lure in a San Antonio man charged with online solicitation of a minor for sex.

Special Agent Jacob Weaver, a former Texas Ranger, initiated the operation in August 2023.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

According to an arrest affidavit, Weaver created a fake identity as a girl and posted it on a social media site.

A person with the user name “Ahhhhhman” responded, saying he was a 34-year-old man from San Antonio, according to allegations in the affidavit. He requested a photo.

“I provided the user with a photograph of myself which had been digitally altered to make me appear to be a young female,” Weaver wrote in the affidavit. “The user complimented my eyes.”

The man sent photos of himself and said he wanted to engage in sex with the girl, according to allegations. He said, “I guess I’m making a trip to Wichita lol.”

Carter became the fifth man snagged in the solicitation sting during March. The others who were arrested were from Wichita Falls, Arlington, Washington state and Alabama.

