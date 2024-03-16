One man is dead and another is behind bars following a fatal wreck at Kell Boulveard West and Holliday Street.

It happened about 8:40 p.m. Friday.

One man is dead and another is in jail following a collision in Wichita Falls Friday night.

Police said Edgar Alarcon, 39, of Wichita Falls was traveling south on Holliday approaching Kell. Dakota Phillips, 20, also of Wichita Falls, was driving west on Kell, and the two pickups collided in the intersection.

Alarcon's truck rolled several times. Phillips' vehicle continued through the intersection and stopped in a grassy area.

Police said the damage to Alarcon's pickup indicated Phillips' truck had been traveling at a high rate of speed.

Alarcon was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. at United Regional Health Care System. Phillips was also treated for injuries at URHCS and later taken to the Wichita County Jail where he was charged with DWI.

Phillips was being held Saturday in jail on a $750 bond for the DWI charge, according to online jail records.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and an additional charge of intoxicated manslaughter may be filed.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

This was the second fatal vehicle wreck in Wichita Falls in 2024.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: One dead, one jailed after Friday night wreck in Wichita Falls