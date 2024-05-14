Niagara Falls multi-vehicle incident results in assault, DWI charges

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman is facing DWI and assault charges following a multi-vehicle incident on 17th Street.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Monday morning, an officer responded to a report of a hit and run. According to the officer’s report, he arrived and saw at least four to five cars with heavy passenger side damage, along with “a debris field of at least 100 feet.”

There, the officer said he was met by “multiple frustrated owners and family members.”

“Everyone on scene was yelling at once, and at this point, I did request more cars,” the officer said.

In the police report, witnesses at the scene claimed a white SUV parked down the street was the cause of the damage. Witnesses also claimed two of the vehicle’s alleged three occupants left the area, according to the report.

Police said the officer then spoke with 23-year-old Deja Wilson, who allegedly claimed she was letting her cousin drive the vehicle. According to the officer, Wilson claimed to not know where her cousin was and had a strong odor of alcohol emanating from her.

Witnesses told police it was actually Wilson who was driving, according to the police report. As police attempted to handcuff her, they said she tried to get away before turning around and punching an officer in the face.

Police said Wilson continued to be uncooperative after being taken into custody. In addition to the DWI and second-degree assault charges, she was also accused of obstructing governmental administration.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

