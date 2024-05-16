NH Senate votes to ban transgender girls from girls sports: Will Sununu sign it?

CONCORD — New Hampshire's state Senate voted Wednesday to ban transgender girls from competing on girls sports teams.

House Bill 1205 would bar New Hampshire students in grades 5 through 12 from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Having now passed both chambers, the bill will next head to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. If he signs it, the Granite State will join at least 24 states nationwide with similar bans on transgender student-athletes.

Iris Turmelle, 14, testifies before the House Education Committee against House Bill 1205, which would bar transgender girls from competing in female sports, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

The Senate vote fell along party lines with Republicans voting to pass it, 13-10. Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, was excused after falling ill. All 10 Democrats voted against the bill.

"I am female": NH transgender students had fought back against sports ban bill

Republican senators also vote for bill that could out students

Senators also voted, 13-10, along party lines, to pass HB 1312, which would expand sexual education notice requirements as well as prevent schools from adopting policies requiring teachers withhold information about children’s wellbeing when asked by parents.

Senate Republicans say the bill would give parents a “bigger voice in the classroom." Opponents of the bill have expressed concern the bill would lead to classroom censorship as well as potentially cause school staff members to "out" students to their families before they are ready, in some cases putting them in danger.

NH Republicans, Democrats disagree in debate on transgender student-athletes

Republican senators said HB 1205 will promote fairness and safety in women’s sports.

Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, stepped down from his stand to take part in the discussion.

“Girls play hard. They play well. My daughter, when she hit the ball it went a long way, so I was pretty proud of her, but boys have an advantage,” Bradley said. “We will never be able to legislate total fairness. But what we can't do is create rights for one at the expense of another.”

Sen. Dan Innis, a Republican, said he met Caitlyn Jenner, a transgender woman known for her connection to the Kardashian-Jenner family and Olympic prowess, through Innis' work for the Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative organization that advocates for the LGBT+ community. Innis said Jenner told him that this legislation is a “common sense approach to sports in high school” because “Jenner in high school would have destroyed every female athlete that he ever came up against if he was transitioning.” Jenner transitioned years after winning gold in the Olympic decathlon.

Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, D-Lebanon, and Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, pushed back on the legislation, questioning how the law would be enforced and how a student’s sex would be determined under the bill since birth certificates can be changed to reflect one’s gender identity.

“Are we asking male coaches to check the genitals of a 10-year-old girl?” asked Fenton. “Or will administrators be going to students directly and asking them in private to pull down their pants? The vagueness of this bill makes it completely unclear as to how the school will comply with this requirement.”

Democratic senators also questioned the contention by Republicans that the bill is about helping girls.

“If there was such a deep and abiding concern for girls’ sports opportunities, we would be mandating fidelity to Title IX and providing equitable opportunities for investment and participation in school sports for all genders,” said Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham. “If anyone should be targeted for stealing thousands of athletic playing opportunities from girls and women, it should be boys and men's athletic programs, not a very tiny number of transgender students.”

Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham.

Will Sununu sign trans athletes ban?

The ACLU of New Hampshire urged Sununu to veto the bill banning trans athletes.

“Trans students belong on our sports teams and in our schools, and all trans youth should be celebrated and protected for who they are. HB 1205 runs against federal and state law, and would discriminate against transgender youth in ways that compromise their health, social and emotional development, and safety,” Courtney Reed, policy advocate at the ACLU-NH, said in a statement. “Governor Sununu has made clear that LGBTQ+ people are valued members of our Granite State community, and we ask him to put an immediate stop to this deeply harmful legislation and veto all of the hostile legislation that has advanced today as soon as it reaches his desk.”

In 2018, Sununu signed a bill to ban discrimination based on gender identity, saying any discrimination “runs contrary to New Hampshire’s Live Free or Die spirit.” He faced criticism from social conservatives in the state.

Last year, he along with 24 other Republican governors signed a letter criticizing the Biden administration’s proposal to ban sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs. This plan would outlaw schools from blocking transgender students from joining sports teams aligning with their gender identity. At the time, Sununu said his concern was over “local control.” The final regulations were released in April by the U.S. Department of Education in April, which stated its “rulemaking process is still ongoing for a Title IX regulation related to athletics.”

In March, Sununu told WMUR he doesn’t “believe that biological boys should be competing in girls’ sports,” saying it is “dangerous,” but that he was planning to wait to see what HB 1205 says when it gets to his desk.

Sununu’s office did not respond to a request for a comment on the bills voted on by the Senate this week.

Editor's note: Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, is the wife of Howard Altschiller, executive editor of Seacoast Media Group.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NH Senate votes to ban transgender girls from girls sports