Newton County authorities capture suspects in southwest Missouri burglary
NEOSHO, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after a burglary call in Newton County on Friday.
Jefferson Molina, 36, and Edgar Samuel Aldena-Reyes, 22, are both charged with 2nd-degree burglary and property damage.
They’re being held in the Newton County Jail – without bond.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday – their deputies were dispatched to an address on Kayla Lane – due to a burglary alarm going off.
A homeowner told deputies he saw an individual on his front porch – through his surveillance camera.
When officers with the Neosho Police Department arrived – they found Molina and Reyes hiding in a wooded area – near the residence.
Authorities say that’s when they took off on foot – then forced their way into a second home on nearby Baxter Street – with a mother and child inside at the time.
Police say one of the suspects began swinging a metal object at the resident – before they both took off on foot – again.
A short time later – they were eventually captured by authorities.
