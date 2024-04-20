Newton County authorities capture suspects in southwest Missouri burglary

NEOSHO, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after a burglary call in Newton County on Friday.

Jefferson Molina, 36, and Edgar Samuel Aldena-Reyes, 22, are both charged with 2nd-degree burglary and property damage.

Jefferson Molina, 36.

Edgar Samuel Aldena-Reyes, 22.

They’re being held in the Newton County Jail – without bond.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday – their deputies were dispatched to an address on Kayla Lane – due to a burglary alarm going off.

A homeowner told deputies he saw an individual on his front porch – through his surveillance camera.

When officers with the Neosho Police Department arrived – they found Molina and Reyes hiding in a wooded area – near the residence.

FOUR STATES CRIME…

Authorities say that’s when they took off on foot – then forced their way into a second home on nearby Baxter Street – with a mother and child inside at the time.

Police say one of the suspects began swinging a metal object at the resident – before they both took off on foot – again.

A short time later – they were eventually captured by authorities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.