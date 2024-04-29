Newsom gets hilarious reality check after turning to public for new state coin design

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday asked for the public’s help in designing a new $1 coin to honor the state's innovations, but many of the responses pointed to anything but positive accomplishments for which the state was once proudly known.

When people outside California think of innovation, they think of things like Silicon Valley and the tech boom as well as leading the way in wildlife conservation.

But lately, businesses have been fleeing the blue state because of its failure to address crime, homelessness and the escalating cost of living.

NEWSOM IGNORING CALIFORNIA CRISES TO PROMOTE HIMSELF IN PRO-ABORTION CAMPAIGN, GOP LAWMAKERS SAY

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.

Newsom and the state legislature have been harshly criticized over his failure to address the state’s $73 billion budget deficit, with some pointing to overspending as the problem.

Others say they are frustrated with the governor for things like pointing his attention toward a national pro-abortion campaign instead of issues directly affecting his own state – things like an insurance crisis, affordability crisis, rising crime, wildfire risks and skyrocketing electric costs.

Continuing with his apparent failure to focus on the problems affecting his state, Newsom took time on Thursday to get input from his constituents regarding a state coin.

WILL SUPREME COURT RECOGNIZE RIGHT FOR HOMELESS TO CAMP IN PUBLIC?

"Calling all members of the Tortured Coin Designers Department," Newsom wrote on social media. "CA is getting its own $1 coin to honor innovation, slated to be issued in 2026 – and we need your help! What is a CA innovation you'd like to see featured on the coin? Send ideas to: coinsubmissions@gov.ca.gov."

The constituents did not hold back on providing the governor with ideas that they thought seemed fitting for the state’s new $1 coin.

Jim Stanley, the press secretary for the State Assembly Republicans, sent his ideas to Newsom with a letter shared by the California Globe, highlighting the governor’s accomplishments while in office.

CALIFORNIA CRIME REFORM GETS ‘UNHEARD OF’ SUPPORT FROM DAS, SMALL BUSINESSES, PROGRESSIVE MAYORS

"Under your bold leadership, California has developed a truly unrivaled method of incinerating money," Stanley wrote in the letter. "While most people would think it impossible to spend $24 billion on homelessness only to see the problem grow rapidly, you have proved the naysayers wrong."

Stanley then provided his suggestions, which depicted homeless encampments and fire.

"I think these capture things nicely," Stanley wrote on X.

PROGRESSIVE CALIFORNIA MAYORS BACK EFFORT TO AMEND CRIME LAWS AMID 'RAMPANT' DRUGS AND THEFT

Homeless encampments line a street in Oakland, California, on March 15, 2024. The city remains plagued by homelessness as nearby businesses close their doors due to safety concerns.

One user superimposed Harvey Weinstein’s picture into the coin template provided by Newsom, saying, "When people think of California they think of Hollywood. This would be great. (Hope it doesn’t leave a bad taste in your mouth)."

Another user pointed to many of the problems California is faced with, telling the governor, "A coin contest seems totally out of touch and ridiculous." The same user suggested Newsom contact Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for how to run a successful state.

NEWSOM SENDING 120 CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL OFFICERS TO OAKLAND TO CRACK DOWN ON 'ALARMING' CRIME SURGE

More suggestions for putting a homeless encampment on the coin were suggested on X, while another suggestion included a coin with the state of California, electric batteries and a mask symbolizing the governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the bottom of the coin, it reads, "In Newsom we trust."

Other users suggested placing illegal immigrants on the coin, high gas prices or someone using drugs.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on his request for coin ideas.

Jamie Joseph of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.





