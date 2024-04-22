News of public records: Guernsey County property transfers
The following are property transfers recorded in Guernsey County from April 8-12.
First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer
Byesville
104 N. Ninth St.; Chugg Justin and Richelle Maple; Reed Jon E and Carla R; 4/8/2024; $222,000
110 N. 11th St.; Jamiel Holdings LLC; Wichterman Aaron James; 4/10/2024; $12,500
250 S. Second St.; Rossiter Properties LLC; Woods Gloria and Hollie Datkuliak; 4/12/2024; $5,000
Cambridge
Elm St.; Wahl Parker S and Nicholette P; McWilliams Jeffrey Jr; 4/10/2024; $86,000
526 Dewey Ave.; RK Ward Rentals LLC; Rustic Restorations LLC; 4/12/2024; $65,000
507 Woodlawn Ave.; Guernsey Properties LLC; Yniguez Ramon Julian; 4/8/2024; $37,540
712 S. Sixth St.; Warden Tracy L and Kenneth O; Wetherell Dorothy Mae (Trustee); 4/8/2024; $34,000
No address listed - Brenton Road; Kendrick Property Management LLC; Hardcastle-Taylor LLC; 4/10/2024; $29,000
2481 Ohio Ave.; Saft Michael Edward; Davis Jodi L; 4/9/2024; $8,000
Center Township
64671 Falcon Lane; Patterson Alan J; Carpenter Betty L; 4/12/2024; $125,000
Fairview
200 Fair Ave.; Higgins David Franklin; Warner Thomas Richard; 4/9/2024; $10,000
Jackson Township
10124 Sycamore St.; Taylor Nicholas M and Kayla M Lyons; Dybendal James; 4/12/2024; $159,900
Knox Township
69727 Hopewell Road; Cedar Valley Lodge LLC; Taylor Russell W; 4/10/2024; $30,000
Liberty Township
10304 Plainfield Road; Yoder Eli I and Verba J; Peters Jesse C and Deloris J; 4/12/2024; $120,000
Quaker City
261 Broadway; 43773; Lynn Tommy L; Warrick Karla Kay; 4/12/2024; $40,000
Senecaville
321, 323 Rich St.; Miller Brian and Terrika; Weingart Morgan S; 4/12/2024; $65,000
Wheeling Township
No address listed - Union Hill Road; Miller Wayne P and Paul P Jr; WCB Holdings LLC; 4/10/2024; $255,000
This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Public records: Guernsey County, Ohio, property transfers