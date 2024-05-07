News Leader reporters recognized at Virginia Press Association's annual awards celebration

Award winning Progress-Index reporters Bill Atkinson and Kristi Higgins, joined by News Leader reporter Lyra Bordelon, editor Jeff Schwaner and P-I reporter Allie Pitchon at the Virginia Press Association's annual award banquet on May 4, 2024 at the Charlottesville Omni.

Staunton News Leader reporters were recognized at the Virginia Press Association's annual awards banquet in Charlottesville on Saturday, May 4.

New kid on the block Lyra Bordelon, who attended the VPA conference before the banquet, called me as I drove over Afton Mountain to the event, explaining that she and Petersburg Progress-Index colleague Allie Pitchon wanted to go cover the protests at nearby University of Virginia, and they couldn't wait until I arrived with the day-glo media vest that would identify them as reporters to the local and state police who were about to crash the gathering.

The one day that journalists in the state were supposed to relax and enjoy some recognition, these two new reporters were busy hunting down an important story.

Progress-Index reporter Allie Pitchon is still working despite attending the Virginia Press Association's annual awards banquet. Her colleagues Kristi Higgins and Bill Atkinson were recognized for their work in 2023.

That's what journalists do.

I'm happy to report they both returned only somewhat soaking wet from the rain and otherwise none the worse for wear, despite the pepper spray that flew as law enforcement forced protesters off the grass and into the street, arresting what appeared to be around a dozen students.

Once seated at our table, Lyra and Allie continued to report on the event while other journalists, editors, designers and marketing folks were munching on their salads.

I guess I shouldn't be surprised.

It's part of the culture of journalism that was also apparent in the recognition that News Leader reporters (and those from our sister publication The Progress-Index) received for their coverage of compelling stories in 2023.

Public Notice Story, 1st place: Patrick Hite, Jeff Schwaner

Often enough, things that will change the face of a city, a street, a neighborhood will first show up in a meeting agenda for a commission or panel or board that most people don't pay attention to. But we do, as part of our regular Tuesday AGENDA article.

We knew that the old Coca Cola factory across the street from the Staunton Public Library had been sold, but a public notice about an upcoming request to the Planning Commission about a zoning change. We checked the commission's agenda and sure enough, something was cooking — or maybe the right word is brewing.

We covered the meetings and the brief flare of controversy when the new owner of the building failed to show up for the first planning commission meeting, leading to a delay in hearing his proposal; and on through the rest of the process, leaving no stone unturned as we took citizens through the details of the plan and final approval by the city council.

The stories informed citizens, who took the time to show up at local planning commission and city council meetings. There they voiced their opinions, learned from others, and got to be a part of the process. That's what our AGENDA feature is all about.

The 100-year-old Coca-Cola building, as seen from the Staunton Public Library parking lot. The building may be re-zoned to accommodate a brewery and tasting room.

Feature Series or Continuing Story, 1st place: Jeff SchwanerPhoto-Illustration, 1st place

The Mystery of Indian Mound Road story would never have reached our readers without Rebecca Jarrett.

The local historian contacted me in March 2023, saying she had a folder full of research about an old Indian mound that had been excavated to make way for a county road. So where did the remains go? She did some digging of her own and found out the mound had been excavated formally at least twice and that from a burial mound of around 500 Monacan Indians only a few dozen skeletons had been saved and moved to the Smithsonian. But there was one skeleton that remained close by. Where was it? What happened to it? And why hadn't it been returned to the Monacan people?

Was this a story worth telling? Rebecca wondered. Yes, yes it was, I assured her. Rebecca stayed in touch as I confirmed her research, confronted the college who'd held onto a one-year-old child's bones for decades, and wrote the story.

Less than two months after our story was published, the college announced that it was finally returning the remains to its rightful owners.

Readers showed great interest in the story. Rebecca and I spoke in front of the Rotary Club about our reporting, and the Augusta Genealogical Society also asked me to speak about the history of the burial mound, and the impact of citizen-informed reporting, last year.

This project was proof that the best stories often come from concerned citizens.

The story also won a 1st place award for Photo-Illustration.

Whose bones are these? Photo-illustration.

Brief history of Indian Mound Road: Recognize the road name ‘Indian Mound Road’ in Verona? Here's why it got that name.

The series, part 1: 800 year old infant taken from a Verona burial mound may finally come home. With one inexplicable — and perhaps illegal — change.

The series, parts 2 and 3: Destruction of Indian burial remains at Bridgewater could complicate repatriation efforts

Feature Writing Portfolio, 2nd place: Monique Calello

The judge wrote that Monique's entry was full of "well written and interesting features." Monique Calello has been recognized by judges in this competition for at least 8 years in a row. One of my favorites: the story of a local heirloom tomato!

Peg Davis holds her Peg O' My Heart heirloom tomato that was accepted into the Seed Savers Exchange. “It’s such an honor," she says. "It makes me cry a little bit because I really worked on this tomato."

Sports Writing Portfolio, 2nd place: Patrick Hite

The judge noted the quality of work in this category, writing about Patrick's stories: "This was very close to first place." The judge called out Patrick's story about The Rocktown Rollers, a roller derby team that has some players from our reading area. "A nice piece looking at local women who assume the aggressive/violent roles as roller derby players by night."

Lora Dattilio (from left), Caroline Cook and Beth Van Pelt are Staunton and Augusta County members of the Rocktown Rollers, a Harrisonburg-based roller derby team.

Education Writing, 3rd place: Patrick Hite

Judge's comments: "Story on school board candidates carried this entry... It had to have an impact on voters. Excellent use of quotes. Other stories also well done." The judge also wrote that this category was a "strong division" and there was "some excellent education reporting happening" in Virginia.

Like everyone at The News Leader, Patrick wears many hats — in 2023, he was not only the education reporter and sports reporter, but also a when-needed government reporter (see his first place award above). The recognition he received in all these categories shows what local journalism, when done well by dedicated reporters, is all about.

Augusta County School Board chair Nick Collins is running for reelection in the North River against challenger Sharon Griffin. Collins is under fire from at least one other school board member for his actions at a candidate forum Monday, Oct. 16.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: News Leader reporters take home six statewide awards