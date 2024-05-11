News 2 viewers capture northern lights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An unusually strong solar storm hit Earth and produced northern lights across the country, some visible in Middle Tennessee!

News 2 viewers captured photos of the phenomenon taking place in the sky from their backyards.

McMinnville, TN (Courtesy: TJ Mason)

Clarksville northern lights (Courtesy: Joshua Gloss)

Hendersonville northern lights (Courtesy: Demitria Lance)

College Grove northern lights (Courtesy: Lia Davis)

Tullahoma northern lights (Courtesy: Beth Stroop

Murfreesboro northern lights (Courtesy: Rachel Bullard)

Mt. Juliet northern lights (Courtesy: William Bates)

New Johnsonville northern lights (Courtesy: Humphreys County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards)

(Courtesy: Jessica Carroll)

Bella & Peyton pose with Winchester northern lights (Courtesy: Sarah Mahaffey)

The storm could produce northern lights as far south in the U.S. as Alabama and Northern California, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

