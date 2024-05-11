News 2 viewers capture northern lights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An unusually strong solar storm hit Earth and produced northern lights across the country, some visible in Middle Tennessee!
News 2 viewers captured photos of the phenomenon taking place in the sky from their backyards.
The storm could produce northern lights as far south in the U.S. as Alabama and Northern California, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
