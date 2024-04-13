Newly-released 911 calls reveal the first moments of Ariel Garcia’s disappearance

Newly released 911 calls are revealing the first moments when the family of missing 4-year-old Ariel Garcia realized his life was at risk.

His body was found in the Lakewood area on Thursday, March 28. Ariel’s mother, Janet Garcia, was arrested in connection with his death.

On March 27th, Ariel’s aunt and grandmother made the first calls to Everett Police saying that he was in danger.

“There is a missing child with his mother. His mother is most likely on drugs and not supposed to be with her,” said his aunt.

The 911 call made it clear they were extremely concerned for his safety.

This happened after they were unable to find Ariel, along with his mother, at the apartment they were staying.

“She was not supposed to be with her child, she has a stay-away order because she is on drugs and a danger to her child,” his aunt told the dispatcher.

His aunt and grandmother added that there were already signs the 4-year-old was in danger.

Two days before the 911 call, Ariel’s grandma filed for Emergency Minor Guardianship with a Snohomish County court.

“She has a history of being unstable. There was a lot of police reports on her this past weekend. She was very aggressive and violent,” said the aunt during the 911 call on March 27th.

But just one day before Ariel went missing, his grandmother also filed for a restraining order against his mother, Janet.

Court documents stating:

“If I notify Janet. I am scared she may harm me or try to run away with Ariel and harm him in the process. She is unpredictable.”

Then on March 27th, they say they tried to deliver the documents to the apartment where Janet was staying.

Instead, they discovered the worst.

“It was issued by the court yesterday. We were trying to serve her the papers, but we found nothing. Just a blood stain,” said Ariel’s aunt.

Janet Garcia is in Snohomish County Jail on charges of murder and assault of a child.

She is being held on $5,000,000 bail.