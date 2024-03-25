Newfound Gap Road closed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park because of dangerous winds

Highway 441/Newfound Gap Road will be closed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park starting at 3 p.m. because of high winds.

The major road through the Smokies is temporarily closed, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Road Info account announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and a high wind warning for the Great Smoky Mountains through 2 p.m. March 26. Gusts of up to 50 mph are expected in higher elevations.

"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service warned.

There's an elevated fire risk as well across East Tennessee because of low humidity and winds increasing ahead of a storm..

