Newcomerstown News: Vendors sought for Second Saturday festivities on June 8
Newcomerstown Now members are preparing hanging flower baskets for downtown. They will be in place by June 8, for the Second Saturday event. Activities are 3 to 9 p.m. on Main Street, and include performances by Six Strings and A Fiddle – Mark Hardesty and Nancy Orr followed by Moonlyterz, a game based on Family Feud, vendors, children's activities, pulled port dinners and a beer garden.
The Newcomerstown Now organization, dedicated to the revitalization of downtown, is also seeking vendors for June 8. Those interested can register at www.newcomerstownoh.com or call 740-294-3664.To make donations to organization’s flower project, go to the Newcomerstown Now Facebook page or stop in the Village Administration Building.
Church fundraiser
The Trinity Baptist Church will host a barbeque dinner fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. June 8. Available will be barbeque rib dinners, chicken dinners and side. Full and half slabs of ribs must by pre-ordered by calling 330-260-2196 by 5 p.m. June 3. A full slab is $25 and a half is $15. Proceeds from the event will help with the roof replacement.
Pool admission changes
Changes in pricing/addition options:● Adult swim now $3, changed from $5● Non-swimmer admission, $3, this is new● Senior pass, $70, this is new● 30-day card, $140, this is new● 60-day card, $200, this is new
Council meeting
Highlights from the May 20 council meeting include:
● Hiring Heather Halsey, Keiona Warren, Braelyn Fish, Emma Parry, Heaven Amore, Cheyenne Stucky, and Austin Smith as lifeguards, and Dominic Singer, Connor Somogye, and Isabella Duty as concession stand workers.
● Hiring Steve Ingle as a part-time seasonal worker for the village parks.
● Accepting a grant from the H2Ohio River Initiative for $50,311 to purchase a brine sprayer and tank to help reduce chloride run-off on waterways.
● Approving fiscal officer Lisa Spillman going forward in apply for a $100,000 loan to make small repairs to the current fire station and for maintenance costs for the ladder truckm which are quoted at $77,000.
● Moving James Kedigh from part-time dispatcher to full-time police officer, pending the completion of testing.To submit items to Newcomerstown News, email kkwilkin61@gmail.com
