Newcomerstown News: Vendors sought for Second Saturday festivities on June 8

Newcomerstown Now members are preparing hanging flower baskets for downtown. They will be in place by June 8, for the Second Saturday event. Activities are 3 to 9 p.m. on Main Street, and include performances by Six Strings and A Fiddle – Mark Hardesty and Nancy Orr followed by Moonlyterz, a game based on Family Feud, vendors, children's activities, pulled port dinners and a beer garden.

The Newcomerstown Now organization, dedicated to the revitalization of downtown, is also seeking vendors for June 8. Those interested can register at www.newcomerstownoh.com or call 740-294-3664.To make donations to organization’s flower project, go to the Newcomerstown Now Facebook page or stop in the Village Administration Building.

Jessica Moore is working with flowers that will used in the hanging baskets on Main Street.

Church fundraiser

The Trinity Baptist Church will host a barbeque dinner fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. June 8. Available will be barbeque rib dinners, chicken dinners and side. Full and half slabs of ribs must by pre-ordered by calling 330-260-2196 by 5 p.m. June 3. A full slab is $25 and a half is $15. Proceeds from the event will help with the roof replacement.

Pool admission changes

Changes in pricing/addition options:● Adult swim now $3, changed from $5● Non-swimmer admission, $3, this is new● Senior pass, $70, this is new● 30-day card, $140, this is new● 60-day card, $200, this is new

Council meeting

Highlights from the May 20 council meeting include:

● Hiring Heather Halsey, Keiona Warren, Braelyn Fish, Emma Parry, Heaven Amore, Cheyenne Stucky, and Austin Smith as lifeguards, and Dominic Singer, Connor Somogye, and Isabella Duty as concession stand workers.

● Hiring Steve Ingle as a part-time seasonal worker for the village parks.

● Accepting a grant from the H2Ohio River Initiative for $50,311 to purchase a brine sprayer and tank to help reduce chloride run-off on waterways.

● Approving fiscal officer Lisa Spillman going forward in apply for a $100,000 loan to make small repairs to the current fire station and for maintenance costs for the ladder truckm which are quoted at $77,000.

● Moving James Kedigh from part-time dispatcher to full-time police officer, pending the completion of testing.To submit items to Newcomerstown News, email kkwilkin61@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Newcomerstown will have its Second Saturday festivities on June 8