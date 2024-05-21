Newburgh woman indicted in hit-and-run that left two dead in Marlborough

TOWN OF MARLBOROUGH - A Newburgh woman has been indicted in the death of two pedestrians on Route 9W in the town of Marlborough earlier this year.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney's office, Angela Fischl, 25, of Newburgh, was involved in a hit-and-run collision on March 1 that caused the deaths of Donna Cristallo and Stephen Celuch, both of Kingston.

The district attorney's office said they were crossing Route 9W in the town of Marlborough when they were struck by a 2020 Kia Forte driven by Fischl.

Fischl did not stop to check on their conditions or render aid, but was stopped by police on Route 9W in Newburgh several minutes later as she was driving the badly damaged vehicle, the district attorney's office said.

Fischl was arrested following a joint investigation by the Collision Reconstruction Unit of the State Police, the Town of Marlborough Police Department and the district attorney's office. She was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a felony.

Fischl was arraigned Monday before Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds and sent to the Ulster County jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 property bond or $150,000 partially secured bond, pending further court action.

Her attorney, Derek Andrews, could not immediately be reached for comment.

