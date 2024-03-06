Two people, one in a wheelchair, killed while crossing Route 9W in Marlboro

MARLBORO - A man in a wheelchair and the woman pushing him across Route 9W were killed after being hit by a car Friday night, New York State Police reported late Tuesday.

State police said a preliminary investigation revealed Donna Cristallo, 72, of Kingston, was pushing Stephen Celuch, 75, also of Kingston, from the east side of Route 9W in Marlboro to the west side shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

As they entered the southbound lane of traffic, they were both struck by a southbound 2020 Kia Fortes.

Police said Celuch was pronounced dead at the scene. Cristallo was taken by emergency medical services to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, where she died from her injuries.

The Kia left the scene but was stopped by Town of Newburgh police on North Plank Road a short time later.

No charges have been filed against the driver, a 25-year-old Newburgh woman, but state police said the investigation is continuing.

