Newburgh man accused of stabbing his mother and aunt indicted for attempted murder

GOSHEN - A Newburgh man who allegedly stabbed his mother and an aunt about a month ago has been indicted for attempted murder.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Donnie Smith, 32, of Newburgh, was arraigned in County Count on Tuesday on an indictment charging him with one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault, all felonies.

He was returned to the Orange County jail in lieu of $1 million cash bail, $3 million fully secured bond or $9 million partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to court for a conference on May 15.

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, Smith violently attacked his mother in a residence in the city of Newburgh on March 31, stabbing her repeatedly with a sharp object in the neck and back.

As Smith was leaving the residence, he encountered his aunt, and he allegedly repeatedly stabbed her in the neck and back, too.

As a result of the attacks, Smith's mother is paralyzed and his aunt suffered serious and permanent injury, Hoovler said.

Residents displaced: Fire in two buildings on Carter Street in Newburgh leaves 24 homeless

Smith fled the residence, but was located by members of the City of Newburgh Police Department later on the night of March 31 and arrested.

"The sheer brutality of the alleged acts in this case is terrifying," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "The life-changing consequences for the victims in this case underscores the dangers of domestic violence."

Smith's attorney, Matthew Witherow, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The relationships between Smith and the victims were unclear in reports that were available at the time of his arrest.

Neither Hoovler's news release on Tuesday nor one issued by city police at the time of Smith's arrest said what the motive was for the stabbings.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Newburgh man accused of stabbing his mother and aunt repeatedly