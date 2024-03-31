"Never forget": Trump unloads on Republican "cowards and weaklings" in Easter Sunday meltdown

Donald Trump's Easter Sunday message to his followers on Truth Social was a simple command: "Never forget."

The former president fumed at retiring House Republicans, specifically sharing a report of Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher's recent decision to not seek another term despite pleas from GOP leadership in the House. Gallagher announced that he will instead step down on April 19, leaving the seat vacant until 2025. Republicans currently only have a four-seat majority in the House.

"Never forget our cowards and weaklings!" Trump wrote Sunday morning. "Such a disgrace."

L - Joe Biden’s first post of the day on Easter.



R - Donald Trump’s first post of the day on Easter. pic.twitter.com/Zdb0VFTyoY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 31, 2024

I'm going back to the family Easter business today, but for your information, @realdonaldtrump's Truth Social feed apparently reflects his deep faith on this most sacred day.



And by that, I mean, not at all. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 31, 2024

While trapped in his office during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by Trump's MAGA followers, Gallagher made a direct appeal to Republican members of Congress who objected to certifying the 2020 presidential election.

“The objectors, over the last two days, have told me there is no problem having a debate: ‘We know we’re not going to succeed. So we’re just going to object. We’re going to have a debate,’” Gallagher said in the video, adding that other Republicans claimed, “There will be no cost to this effort.”

He continued: “This is the cost of countenancing an effort by Congress to overturn the election and telling thousands of people that there is a legitimate shot of overturning the election today, even though you know that is not true.”

Gallagher begged his colleagues to “call it off.” Now the congressman, who was first elected in 2016, is calling it quits as Republicans prepare to nominate Donald Trump, who on Sunday seemingly compared himself to Jesus Christ, for president for a third time.

Trump on Truth Social this Easter morning again posted a photo of Judge Merchan’s daughter and followed that up by comparing himself to Christ pic.twitter.com/sxnmnojx2K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2024