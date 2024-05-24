Nettleton and Bush named top students for Pickford's Class of 2024

PICKFORD — Pickford High School has announced its top students for the Class of 2024.

With a 3.95 GPA, the valedictorian and top student at Pickford is Ava Nettleton, the daughter of Angela and Brian Nettleton.

During her time in high school, Nettleton served on student council and took part in Family, Career, and Community Leaders, Quiz Bowl, volleyball, basketball and softball.

She will be attending Lake Superior State University to study biology with a minor in chemistry. She plans on working her way to optometry school.

As a message to her fellow graduates, Nettleton said, "Best of luck to you with all your future endeavors."

Laura Bush

Laura Bush is the Class of 2024's salutatorian, graduating with a 3.9 GPA.

Bush is the daughter of Cheri and Ben Bush. In high school, she took part in Family, Career, and Community Leaders, Quiz Bowl, volleyball, basketball, softball and golf.

Bush will be traveling to Northern Michigan University after graduation to study elementary education.

"Good luck with your future and all of the plans you have!" Bush said to her classmates.

