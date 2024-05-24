Netanyahu discussing ICJ decison with Cabinet ministers, say reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts during his statement to press ahead of the Likud party meeting in Israeli Parliament (Knesset). Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is discussing with several key Cabinet ministers the International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision on Israel's incursion into Rafah, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Netanyahu's office said that he would speak with the attorney general, the justice minister, the foreign minister and the defence minister, among others, in a conference call.

The UN's top court on Friday ordered Israel to "immediately" halt its military operation in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

This was preceded by an urgent application by South Africa.

According to the judges, the humanitarian situation in Rafah is now "disastrous." Further measures are necessary to prevent further harm to the civilian population, they said.