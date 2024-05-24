Neosho Rep. Ben Baker’s daughter, son-in-law killed while serving as missionaries in Haiti

Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker said in a social media post Friday that his daughter and son-in-law were both killed in Haiti by gangs while serving as missionaries in the Caribbean country.

Baker, a Neosho resident, said the attack on Natalie and Davy Lloyd happened Thursday night.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain,” Baker said in a Facebook post. “They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now.”

Natalie and Davy Lloyd were part of the nonprofit Missions in Haiti Inc., which posted about the incident.

"This evening when Davy, Natalie and the kids were coming out of Youth at the church they were ambushed by a gang of 3 trucks full of guys," the organization posted on Facebook. "Davy was taken to the house tied up and beat. The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left. Another gang came after to see what was going on and if they could help, so they say. No one understood what they were doing, not sure what took place but one was shot and killed and now this gang went into full attack mode."

Missions in Haiti Inc. later confirmed at 9 p.m. Thursday that Natalie and Davy Lloyd had been shot and killed.

"Natalie and Davy were two young people sharing peace, comfort, and God's word," Governor Mike Parson said in a social media post. "In light of this unimaginable, senseless tragedy, we remember the good they offered the world."

Attacks have reportedly spiked since Haiti recently announced a new prime minister, primarily in the capital city of Port-au-Prince where gangs have taken control of several neighborhoods.

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Neosho Rep. Ben Baker’s daughter, son-in-law killed by gangs in Haiti