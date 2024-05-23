Neighbors awake to flames shooting from house near Orlando’s Lake Como

Orlando fire officials are investigating a house fire in the city’s Lake Como neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the home on Buckminster Circle near Oxford Drive around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The blaze caused obvious damage to part of the roof and front of the home.

Channel 9 was on scene overnight and talked to neighbors.

“We were asleep and we heard the power go out; we heard the fuse box kind of blow, and we all came out and saw the house on fire,” Michaela Gordon said.

Another neighbor shared cell phone video of flames shooting from the home.

An Orlando Fire Department spokesperson told WFTV that it appears the fire started in a powerline that’s connected to the house.

OFD said the home was not occupied and no one was hurt.

Officials said Orlando Utilities Commission also responded to secure the downed powerline and address any possible electrical safety concerns.

Residents said their power has since been restored in the neighborhood.





