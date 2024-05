TechCrunch

Game studio Garena found itself in the middle of a geopolitical struggle when the Indian government banned its hit game, Free Fire, over national security concerns. Now more than a year later, Free Fire is still banned, but the publisher, a division of Singapore gaming giant Sea, has found another route to the market: TechCrunch has learned and confirmed with sources that Garena is quietly developing new games in India with local themes. Neither the Play Store listing nor the game explicitly confirms Garena's role in its development.