Neighborhood advocate wants to turn historic wasteland into community park

Kaila Austin wants to turn a contaminated wasteland that’s been polluted for nearly a century back into a lush expanse of nature for generations of Norwood Place residents to enjoy.

The 16-acre site was once part of Citizen Gas and Coke Utility's sprawling coal refining plant between 1909 and 2007 before the city purchased the property back in 2017.

The coke plant site was replaced with the new justice center, but surrounding properties are still affected by the years of pollution and isolation.

This is a 1937 photo of the Citizens Gas and Coke Utility’s former Prospect Street plant at night.

Austin, a neighborhood advocate, has been working with residents of Norwood to create the community park, but she’s facing a formidable task involving environmental cleanup and the city’s bureaucracy.

While Austin envisions a blossoming future for the park, the site's history runs vast and deep.

Local lore suggests the land was once used by migrating indigenous tribes as a food forest. Later, members of Indiana's only African American Civil War regiment settled in the area before a local Black artist brought some fame to the neighborhood. The land was once owned by the Hardrick family, a name that rose to national prominence in the 1930s thanks to Indianapolis artist John Wesley Hardrick.

Austin and the Norwood residents hope to not only build a park but celebrate these diverse legacies.

Today, the lot just east of the bustling Fountain Square neighborhood is nearly hidden from view from Prospect Road by a tangle of trees and brush and the occasional speed trap, but a peak behind the 9-gauge chain link fencing and barbed wire shows an abandoned dump truck being swallowed under a thicket and patchy grassland dominated by mud, gravel — and who knows what else.

Kaila Austin shows the old John Hardrick property in the Norwood neighborhood. Austin, a neighborhood advocate, hopes the area will be cleaned up and used for a park.

Austin has been hard at work trying to turn the land that sat for 100 years in the shadow of the utility plant belching black smoke into a serene gathering place for Norwood.

“Residents are interested in the property becoming a living history museum like Connor Prairie. Like a Black Conner Prairie,” Austin said.

Indianapolis’s oldest Black neighborhood

Norwood’s established history dates to just after the Civil War.

Following the war, soldiers from the 28th Regiment of U.S. Colored Troops moved into the area southeast of Indianapolis to settle down and begin new lives. The 28th was Indiana’s only African American regiment in the Civil War and fought in the Battle of the Crater in Petersburg, Virginia. The men from the 28th took severe losses and returned to Indy in January 1866.

Indy’s southeast side already had a Black community living there before the Civil Way, said historian Eunice Trotter, so when the soldiers came home they stayed in that area and helped settle it into a neighborhood.

Austin also believes there is evidence that prior to European colonizers moving into Indiana, the area was used as a food forest or orchard during the fall and winter months when the Lenape peoples camped in the area.

“We want to use that history and the history of the Colored troops to bring native history back to life,” Austin said. “Now looking forward: What does it look like to rebuild this orchard in this park?”

The site is rich with history prior to being developed into the coke plant, but once settled it was a tight-knit community.

The neighborhood built its first post office in 1910 along with a general store. Though it was sitting at the foot of the massive coke plant, electric service didn’t come to the residents until 1918. It’s first water service didn’t come to the neighborhood until 1925 and gas lines finally made it to Norwood in 1938, according to the 2009 study When the Ovens Go Cold.

The city’s environmental dumping ground

Tim Maher, the main author of the study and professor at the University of Indianapolis, said coke plants are notoriously bad polluters and Norwood Place took the brunt of that pollution throughout the 99 years or so that the plant was operational.

In the process of creating that coke, all kinds of pollutants poured out of the plant’s smokestacks, Maher said. In addition to that, each batch of coke had thousands of gallons of water poured over it to cool it off, which created clouds over the eastside.

The clouds were low to the ground and looked just like water clouds, but they also carried contaminants from the coke, Maher said. “So, there were at least two sources (of pollution) going into Norwood and a lot of it settled over Norwood.”

This is a 1938 photo of the Citizens Gas and Coke Utility’s former Prospect Street plant.

The smoke pouring from the stacks, and clouds of contaminants were both going into Norwood and settling there back into the 1940s.

“The homes in Norwood Place turned purple,” Maher said. “That would be disconcerting to most people, right? And that was traced to a chemical byproduct that was coming from the coke plant.”

In 1948, The Indianapolis News reported the coke plant was found to be emitting hydrogen sulfide gas, the likely culprit of the purple houses.

“Evidence is piling up by the day that the Prospect Street plant of the Citizens Gas & Coke Utility is emitting coke dust as well as chemical fumes and smoke,” the article, published April 13, says.

Headlines of environmental crises continued throughout the decades. The plant continued emitting toxins into the air and water and complaints began piling up about the mounds of coke piled up in Norwood’s backyard.

Coke plants enters voluntary cleanup program

Before the city purchased the land from the utility, Citizens entered a cleanup, called a voluntary remediation program, overseen by the state.

The work brought the site back to industrial standards, which are far from safe for residential use. For instance, the default arsenic cleanup levels in industrial zones are ten times higher than those allowed in residential zones, according to the 2006 IDEM standards the site’s report states.

One of the concerning chemicals found at the site, naphthalene, can cause neurological and liver damage from short-term exposure. Levels for industrial use are about 240 times more than those for safe for residential use.

Restrictions put on the property exclude it from being used as residential land and prohibit any potable water wells.

This is the Citizens Gas and Coke Utility’s former Prospect Street plant and is now used for DigIndy storage.

Any future buildings built on the property should consider the potential for vapor intrusion as part of the design.

Citizens, in its remediation plan, said it “believes that future land use scenarios will not include residential development.”

A city spokesperson told IndyStar that the volunteer cleanup program submitted a report detailing its completion. No certificate of completion has been issued, but the spokesperson said that will happen when the main parcel, where the current courthouse, Sheriff’s office and detention center are located, is completely remediated.

“Therefore, no additional environmental assessments should be necessary to satisfy the (voluntary remediation program),” the spokesperson wrote in an email to IndyStar.

The restrictions in place can be modified, but any future development cannot increase potential hazards.

“Essentially, if you want to use this property other than the commercial use identified in the (restrictions) at a minimum a table-top environment assessment will be required to assess the potential risk,” the spokesperson wrote.

City not yet committing to a park

The Norwood neighborhood is currently home to the small Pride Park, which takes up the space of roughly two residential lots and has signs of neglect.

Pride Park is in the Norwood neighborhood on Vandeman Street. It is due to be renovated.

“The Pride Park building leaks, there’s no internet, Citizen’s cut power to the park and there is no lighting outside,” Austin said. “That park has not been maintained for 20 or 30 years since it went into the hands of (IndyParks).”

While discussions of a the park Austin is pushing for have happened at the city level, the parks department is still in a visioning phase to determine what might work best. If a park does happen, it will likely have to share space with a voter service center.

Phyllis Boyd, director of Indy’s Parks and Recreation, said any plans are still in an initial feasibility study and anything built within the acreage would need to share space other city infrastructure.

“That area is being considered for shared use by a voter services center and possibly a new park,” Boyd said.

The city has been doing some community engagement work so far regarding what is envisioned for the parcel’s use. The voting center would contain a clerk’s office, a place for training poll workers and for voter registration, Boyd said.

Any specifics about environmental cleanup is still in the air, though Boyd said building a concrete cap would take care of much of the problems. The cap could include hard paved courts, a parking area and playgrounds built on impermeable surfaces.

“The community wanted to have more park space in particular a park center to serve as gathering space, but also in recognition of John Hardrick the artist,” Boyd said. “One of the programming wishes was to have programming around the arts at the center, which we would love to do.”

The area would need to go through a rezoning process, which the city spokesperson said would take up to five months.

What needs to happen

While the city sits on the property, Austin has been reaching out to national organizations for help. She’s been working with different groups to try and secure U.S. EPA funding to further clean the site of its environmental contamination.

For efficiency, Austin wants to lump in part of Barrington, which is just south of Norwood, into the funds.

“The goal is creating a remediation plan for both communities at once,” Austin said, “We’re looking for $30 to $50 million to redo specifically these Black communities that have been subject to environmental injustice.”

Her dream is to recreate the historic food forest and have it stretch from Norwood’s park down into Barrington. Austin said she has been in conversations with African American culture museums and the Smithsonian to build momentum for the park.

Austin just wants the neighborhood to get the resources residents need, she said. The park will be a fantastic addition to the neighborhood even if there are other underlying issues that need to be dealt with. The neighborhood deserves this park, she said.

“The community really misses having a gathering space, places for kids to play and get togethers where there is water and light,” Austin said. “For Norwood especially they do not have adequate space or access anymore and it has really done a lot to damage to the interconnectedness of their neighborhood.”

