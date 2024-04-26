Nebraska artist announces tentative purchase of old school building in Hunter, North Dakota

Apr. 25—HUNTER, N.D. — A young artist from Nebraska said he's raised enough money to purchase an old school building in northern Cass County.

Evan Marnell was one of two bidders on the property at 320 Second St. E. in Hunter, North Dakota,

which has been on the market since last fall for $150,000, cash only.

The old school in Hunter, a town of just over 300 people about 40 miles northwest of Fargo, has been vacant for several years.

Marnell, a Vermont native currently living in Omaha, Nebraska, has been fundraising for the project in live broadcasts on TikTok, where he has 1.4 million followers.

"It's official, folks! We did it! I'm buying a school. My dreams are coming true and it's all because of you!" Marnell said in a video posted in the early morning hours on Wednesday, April 24.

His TikTok profile states "I'm opening a queer nonprofit and art engagement center!"

and, in videos and links, explains the center will be established in a former rural North Dakota school.

When he initially announced his interest in buying the property in a March 28 video, Marnell acknowledged his "big plans."

"It is in a very scary part of the country, at least for queer people, and I want to make it a lot safer," he said in the video. He also stated he would be touring the property in person.

Since announcing his successful first step in the purchase, Marnell has established a

GoFundMe

account to raise money to address urgent concerns with the building's gymnasium and roof over part of the structure.

"Recent discussions in the town meetings have shed light on the urgency of these repairs. Concerns have been raised by the mayor and locals about the compromised exterior wall of the auditorium, with fears that it could collapse at any moment. This issue underscores the critical need for immediate action to ensure the safety and preservation of this historic landmark," Marnell said on the fundraising page.

The Forum has been unable to reach Marnell for comment.

Johnny Jorgensen, the mayor of Hunter, said Marnell has not yet been in touch with him about the old school property.

He said the city council is in the process of trying to deem the structure as a dangerous building due to its state of disrepair.

The city has never dealt with a dangerous building process on a property pending a closing sale, Jorgensen added.

"This is a new one for us," he said.

He also said the property would likely have to be rezoned from its current residential status if it's used for anything other than a residence, and necessary repairs would have to be made before any of that could happen.

For rezoning, the property owner would have to request a permit, which would then go before a zoning and planning committee, after which time letters would be sent to every property owner within 150 feet of the old school.

A hearing would be held, where people could voice any concerns they had over the rezoning, Jorgensen said.

The city is consulting with its attorney on possible legal options to gain access to the property for inspection, with action possibly coming at Hunter's next city council meeting on May 13, Jorgensen has said previously.

Built in 1903, the old school was vacated in the mid-1990s following the startup of the Northern Cass School District, and Larry and Cheryl Schuler bought the building in 1999.

They renovated it into a home and used large spaces to keep equipment and supplies for their family embroidery business.

Larry Schuler moved out of the building a few years after his wife died in 2020.